200 E Palmetto Park Road

Rare 5th floor unit with expansive views, two bedrooms, three balconies, and spacious bathrooms. Limited opportunity to lease a 2BA+2.5 bath condo in one of the best buildings in Downtown Boca Raton just walking distance to Mizner Park, Royal Palm, the beach, and the best restaurants in Boca. The unit features walk in closets, upgraded and top of the line European kitchen, upgraded lighting throughout the entire space. The unit was originally a model unit and has designer touches throughout the entire space. 1 year or longer term. Owner pays all HOA fees standard cable/internet. Tenant is only responsible for electric