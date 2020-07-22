All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

200 E Palmetto Park Road

200 East Palmetto Park Road · (561) 409-6033
Location

200 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$5,900

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2168 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Rare 5th floor unit with expansive views, two bedrooms, three balconies, and spacious bathrooms. Limited opportunity to lease a 2BA+2.5 bath condo in one of the best buildings in Downtown Boca Raton just walking distance to Mizner Park, Royal Palm, the beach, and the best restaurants in Boca. The unit features walk in closets, upgraded and top of the line European kitchen, upgraded lighting throughout the entire space. The unit was originally a model unit and has designer touches throughout the entire space. 1 year or longer term. Owner pays all HOA fees standard cable/internet. Tenant is only responsible for electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E Palmetto Park Road have any available units?
200 E Palmetto Park Road has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 E Palmetto Park Road have?
Some of 200 E Palmetto Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E Palmetto Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 E Palmetto Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E Palmetto Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 200 E Palmetto Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 200 E Palmetto Park Road offer parking?
No, 200 E Palmetto Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 200 E Palmetto Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 E Palmetto Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E Palmetto Park Road have a pool?
No, 200 E Palmetto Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 200 E Palmetto Park Road have accessible units?
No, 200 E Palmetto Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E Palmetto Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E Palmetto Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 E Palmetto Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 E Palmetto Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
