Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:57 PM

1425 NE 4th Ct

1425 Northeast 4th Court · (954) 554-5848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 Northeast 4th Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Amazing opportunity to Rent a split level 4/2.5 home in East Boca Raton. This peaceful home comes with a large living room and family room downstairs, connecting with a huge dine in kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs with bedrooms upstairs. Just minutes to the beach. Walk to Lake Wyman park with its baseball and soccer fields; canoeing or just stroll on the boardwalk. Visit downtown Boca, or Fifth Avenue Shopping, with wonderful restaurants and stores very close by. Near Mizner Park with tons of entertainment, food and shopping. Everything you need for a comfortably happy home. Come check us out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 NE 4th Ct have any available units?
1425 NE 4th Ct has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1425 NE 4th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1425 NE 4th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 NE 4th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1425 NE 4th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1425 NE 4th Ct offer parking?
No, 1425 NE 4th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1425 NE 4th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 NE 4th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 NE 4th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1425 NE 4th Ct has a pool.
Does 1425 NE 4th Ct have accessible units?
No, 1425 NE 4th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 NE 4th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 NE 4th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 NE 4th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 NE 4th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
