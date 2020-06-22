1425 NE 4th Ct

Amenities

new construction pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool new construction

Amazing opportunity to Rent a split level 4/2.5 home in East Boca Raton. This peaceful home comes with a large living room and family room downstairs, connecting with a huge dine in kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs with bedrooms upstairs. Just minutes to the beach. Walk to Lake Wyman park with its baseball and soccer fields; canoeing or just stroll on the boardwalk. Visit downtown Boca, or Fifth Avenue Shopping, with wonderful restaurants and stores very close by. Near Mizner Park with tons of entertainment, food and shopping. Everything you need for a comfortably happy home. Come check us out.