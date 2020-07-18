All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

121 NE Spanish Court

121 Northeast Spanish Court · (786) 326-9949
Location

121 Northeast Spanish Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A PERFECTLY LOCATED BEACH HOUSE, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Located a few blocks from the Ocean & one block from East Palmetto (East of the Intracoastal). Extremely well-maintained and cared for property! This open concept 3/3 is light and bright and includes a private pool, gorgeous private fenced yard with garden shed, Saturnia floors throughout (No carpet!), newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge island. Oversized 1-car garage. Located in one of Boca's best neighborhoods! Walking distance to Red Reef Park, South Beach park, golf, Mizner Park, and downtown Boca's shops, dining, and entertainment. *Landscaping, pool maintenance, and pest control INCLUDED in rent!* A-rated schools. This is the epitome of beach living and WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 NE Spanish Court have any available units?
121 NE Spanish Court has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 NE Spanish Court have?
Some of 121 NE Spanish Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 NE Spanish Court currently offering any rent specials?
121 NE Spanish Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 NE Spanish Court pet-friendly?
No, 121 NE Spanish Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 121 NE Spanish Court offer parking?
Yes, 121 NE Spanish Court offers parking.
Does 121 NE Spanish Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 NE Spanish Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 NE Spanish Court have a pool?
Yes, 121 NE Spanish Court has a pool.
Does 121 NE Spanish Court have accessible units?
No, 121 NE Spanish Court does not have accessible units.
Does 121 NE Spanish Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 NE Spanish Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 NE Spanish Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 NE Spanish Court does not have units with air conditioning.
