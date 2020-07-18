121 NE Spanish Court

Amenities

A PERFECTLY LOCATED BEACH HOUSE, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Located a few blocks from the Ocean & one block from East Palmetto (East of the Intracoastal). Extremely well-maintained and cared for property! This open concept 3/3 is light and bright and includes a private pool, gorgeous private fenced yard with garden shed, Saturnia floors throughout (No carpet!), newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge island. Oversized 1-car garage. Located in one of Boca's best neighborhoods! Walking distance to Red Reef Park, South Beach park, golf, Mizner Park, and downtown Boca's shops, dining, and entertainment. *Landscaping, pool maintenance, and pest control INCLUDED in rent!* A-rated schools. This is the epitome of beach living and WILL NOT LAST!