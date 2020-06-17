All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

3010 Marcos Dr

3010 Marcos Drive · (305) 206-4777
Location

3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit R207 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished or furnished, screened in balcony, elevator, 5 pools, clubhouse, pool table & bowling alley for residents, fully equipt gym, front gate security, laundry facilities, management office on site, shuttle service, regular entertainment shows & movies at clubhouse, central location walk to shopping, entertainment, dining and banking!k Come see what Point East life can be!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Marcos Dr have any available units?
3010 Marcos Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3010 Marcos Dr have?
Some of 3010 Marcos Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Marcos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Marcos Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Marcos Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Marcos Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3010 Marcos Dr offer parking?
No, 3010 Marcos Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Marcos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Marcos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Marcos Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3010 Marcos Dr has a pool.
Does 3010 Marcos Dr have accessible units?
No, 3010 Marcos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Marcos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Marcos Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Marcos Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Marcos Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
