3010 Marcos Dr

Amenities
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished or furnished, screened in balcony, elevator, 5 pools, clubhouse, pool table & bowling alley for residents, fully equipt gym, front gate security, laundry facilities, management office on site, shuttle service, regular entertainment shows & movies at clubhouse, central location walk to shopping, entertainment, dining and banking!k Come see what Point East life can be!!