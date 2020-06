Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT GEM IN GATED COMMUNITY OF AVENTURA LAKES LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA. TWO-STORY HOME FEATURING HIGH CEILINGS, 3 BEDROOMS 2-1/2 BATHS AND A SPLIT GARAGE. THE MASTER SUITE IS VERY LARGE AND IT OVERLOOKS THE LAKE. WALK-IN CLOSET IS HUGE... TWO ADDITIONAL FULL-SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE WINDOWS PRESENT IN EVERY ROOM. FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH AMPLE IN-WALL STORAGE. SPACIOUS PATIO OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. AVENTURA LAKES IS AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE RESIDENTIAL ENCLAVE WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS, CLUB HOUSE AND MUCH MORE. BEST VALUE AND MOST DESIRABLE LOCATION IN AVENTURA