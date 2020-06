20225 NE 34th Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pool table tennis court

BREATH TAKING FURNISHED RENTAL, IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA! SMACK ON TURNBERRY GOLF COURSE WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE AND THE CITY OF AVENTURA! THIS IS A MODERN FURNISHED 2/2 WITH A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN! UPDATED MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & WOOD, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! UPDATED BATHROOMS! SIT ON THE BALCONY AND FEEL LIKE A MILLION DOLLARS! EASY TO SHOW! AMENITIES GALORE WITH TENNIS COURTS, NICE POOL AREA! GYM, BILLIARD ROOM, 24 HOUR MANNED GUARD GATE! WALK AROUND THE AVENTURA PATH AROUND THE GOLF COURSE! BUILDING JUST WENT THRU A BEAUTIFUL RENOVATION WHICH IS GORGEOUS!