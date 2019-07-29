Rent Calculator
All apartments in Apollo Beach
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
616 Yardarm DR
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
616 Yardarm DR
616 Yardarm Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Apollo Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Location
616 Yardarm Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Amenities
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2/2 Waterfront Condo. Community offers nice pool & tennis courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Yardarm DR have any available units?
616 Yardarm DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apollo Beach, FL
.
Is 616 Yardarm DR currently offering any rent specials?
616 Yardarm DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Yardarm DR pet-friendly?
No, 616 Yardarm DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach
.
Does 616 Yardarm DR offer parking?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not offer parking.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have a pool?
Yes, 616 Yardarm DR has a pool.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have accessible units?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
