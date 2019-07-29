All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 616 Yardarm DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
616 Yardarm DR
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

616 Yardarm DR

616 Yardarm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

616 Yardarm Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2/2 Waterfront Condo. Community offers nice pool & tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Yardarm DR have any available units?
616 Yardarm DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 616 Yardarm DR currently offering any rent specials?
616 Yardarm DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Yardarm DR pet-friendly?
No, 616 Yardarm DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 616 Yardarm DR offer parking?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not offer parking.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have a pool?
Yes, 616 Yardarm DR has a pool.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have accessible units?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Yardarm DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Yardarm DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsApollo Beach Apartments with Balconies
Apollo Beach Apartments with GaragesApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus