/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM
148 Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
505 Winterside
505 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2995 sqft
505 Winterside Available 08/01/20 High Quality, Low Maintenance In Resort-Style MiraBay! - A PRIVATE, PRACTICALLY PERFECT APARTMENT ABOVE A 3-CAR GARAGE gives this high-quality, low-maintenance home a huge advantage for the right tenants -- even
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
611 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2866 sqft
Check out this incredible new construction home facing an expansive protected conservation in Mira Bay, one of Tampa's premiere master planned waterfront communities! This home boats a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash,
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE
6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2184 sqft
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream.
1 of 48
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach
818 GREENVIEW DRIVE
818 Greenview Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2367 sqft
Great short term fully furnished rental opportunity. All you need to bring is your clothes. Enjoy the breathtaking golf course and pond view from the large lanai, pool and spa area.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
$
129 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
16 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
11317 ALACHUA CREEK LANE
11317 Alachua Creek Ln, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 20TH. The Picasso floorplan is one of MI Homes’ most popular plans. This brand-new home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a flex room. Gorgeous ceramic tile runs through the main living area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE
12843 Buffalo Run Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
This meticulously fully furnished and cared for home features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage and a Gated Community. It is Move in Ready, just bring your clothing.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
15530 Long Cypress Drive
15530 Long Cypress Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2754 sqft
Annual. Available July 1. Unfurnished. Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD
422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1258 sqft
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13011 Kings Crossing Drive
13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5330 CLOVER MIST DRIVE
5330 Clover Mist Drive, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1711 sqft
Single family home is in gated community with a community pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY
14044 Tropical Kingbird Way, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2061 sqft
Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture With impressive design, 4 Bedrooms 3 baths, 2 car garage home that is located in the sought out gated community. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Apollo Beach
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10408 Flagstaff Falls Ave
10408 Flagstaff Falls Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2849 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous two story home that's available for rent. Located in the new community of Waterstone Lakes, this house is within walking distance to school.
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE
13177 Royal Pines Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1904 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this newer Lennar Normandy model home. Save money on energy bills because this house has all of the latest energy efficient windows, R30 insulation and digital energy efficient water heater.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
12832 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE
12832 Hampton Hill Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2557 sqft
Beautiful spacious home ready for you. Centrally located in beautiful Riverview close to HWY 301, Big Bend Rd, and I-75. GREAT location for those commuting to South Tampa. Gas range and all appliances included in lease (and washer & dryer).
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2011 FALL RIVER COURT
2011 Fall River Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
16748 TRITE BEND STREET
16748 Trite Bend St, Wimauma, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
This newly built well-designed two-story home is available for rent in the gated community of Southshore Bay! At 2,522 square-foot, this Robie open floor plan by D.R. Horton features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and a loft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2232 GRENADIER DRIVE
2232 Grenadier Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
984 sqft
UNFURNISHED STUART model 2/2/2C LOTS OF NEW . . . NEW KITCHEN w GRANITE ! Lovely PLUSH BEIGE Carpet thru-out. BONUS ROOM = OFFICE, SIDE DEN - you define. You pay rent of $ 1400. plus electric and renter's insurance .
Similar Pages
Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach 3 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with BalconyApollo Beach Apartments with Garage
Apollo Beach Apartments with GymApollo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApollo Beach Apartments with ParkingApollo Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL