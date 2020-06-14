Apartment List
/
FL
/
apollo beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL with garage

Apollo Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covington Park
1 Unit Available
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE
7304 Meeting House Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2184 sqft
Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available July! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this maintenance-free townhome.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6520 KING PALM WAY
6520 King Palm Way, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1930 sqft
Because You Deserve This Folks!!! When you rent this home you will be moving into an endless vacation type lifestyle! You'll never want to leave! This is, essentially, where your weekend will never end! Florida sunshine! Swimming in your gargantuan

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
10026 IVORY DRIVE
10026 Ivory Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2590 sqft
Welcome Home! This like-new 2,590 square foot open concept home is any entertainers dream. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! The master is on the first floor and the additional three bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
512 FLAMINGO DRIVE
512 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1825 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1825 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Office/Den and Florida/Bonus Room. This home boasts remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and large yard!

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
221 SUNSET CREST COURT
221 Sunset Crest Court, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1671 sqft
Beautiful Villa Home Maintenance free in Mira Bay. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, granite counter tops and 42" cabinets and a large pantry. Master bedroom is king size with extra large closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE
7107 Bowspirit Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2186 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Waterset maintenance free living. This home is just one year old and looking for someone to take good care of it while enjoying all its features and the amenities of this great community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT
6908 Neopolitan Court, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2679 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom/2 bath/Tandem Garage home available for Rent in the Resort Style community of Waterset! Beautifully maintained and well appointed with many upgrades.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE
6323 Heirloom Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2135 sqft
This is a fantasic Homes by West Bay, Sandpiper floor plan built in 2016. It is located in Waterset which is one of the most popular communities in Hillsborough County and the South Shore area.

1 of 48

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach
1 Unit Available
818 GREENVIEW DRIVE
818 Greenview Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2367 sqft
Great short term fully furnished rental opportunity. All you need to bring is your clothes. Enjoy the breathtaking golf course and pond view from the large lanai, pool and spa area.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2231 Golden Falcon Drive
2231 Golden Falcon Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1578 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR 2 1/2 BA Townhouse in Ruskin - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,578 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
13006 Bridleford Dr
13006 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1808 sqft
Spacious 4/2 pool home in Kings Lake!! Formal dining room with separate living room, eat in kitchen and split bedrooms make this the perfect home for entertaining. Walk out the back sliders and enjoy the peaceful pool inside the screened lanai.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE
7237 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2584 sqft
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE
1742 Mira Lago Circle, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3057 sqft
This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, waterfront home in the gated community of Mira Lago . This home is move in ready and has been recently updated with new floors, fresh interior/exterior paint, and a beautiful lanai area.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
10610 Little Bend Lane
10610 Little Bend Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2182 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,182 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 32

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
12945 Bridleford Drive
12945 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1874 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
South Fork
1 Unit Available
13513 Padron Court
13513 Padron Court, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1927 sqft
4 beds/2.5 bath Home in South Fork Community w. Beautiful Backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extremely large fenced in back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Apollo Beach
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1527 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Apollo Beach, FL

Apollo Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach 3 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with BalconyApollo Beach Apartments with Garage
Apollo Beach Apartments with GymApollo Beach Apartments with ParkingApollo Beach Apartments with PoolApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsApollo Beach Furnished ApartmentsApollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa