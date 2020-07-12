Apartment List
193 Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apollo Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

1 Unit Available
229 Lookout Drive
229 Lookout Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1291 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
505 Winterside
505 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2995 sqft
505 Winterside Available 08/01/20 High Quality, Low Maintenance In Resort-Style MiraBay! - A PRIVATE, PRACTICALLY PERFECT APARTMENT ABOVE A 3-CAR GARAGE gives this high-quality, low-maintenance home a huge advantage for the right tenants -- even

1 Unit Available
6721 Cambridge Park Dr
6721 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2103 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.

1 Unit Available
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
611 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2866 sqft
Check out this incredible new construction home facing an expansive protected conservation in Mira Bay, one of Tampa's premiere master planned waterfront communities! This home boats a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash,

1 Unit Available
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE
6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2184 sqft
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream.

1 Unit Available
614 ISLEBAY DRIVE
614 Islebay Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3411 sqft
4/3.5/2 Fenced, well maintained home in gated, resort style, waterfront community.

1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.

1 Unit Available
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach
818 GREENVIEW DRIVE
818 Greenview Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2367 sqft
Great short term fully furnished rental opportunity. All you need to bring is your clothes. Enjoy the breathtaking golf course and pond view from the large lanai, pool and spa area.
Verified

15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

127 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .

1 Unit Available
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1817 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1936 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
819 15TH STREET NE
819 15th Street Northeast, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1792 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets.

1 Unit Available
1619 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1619 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1936 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,949
2896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,896 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE
12843 Buffalo Run Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
This meticulously fully furnished and cared for home features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage and a Gated Community. It is Move in Ready, just bring your clothing.

1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.

1 Unit Available
South Fork
10610 Little Bend Lane
10610 Little Bend Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2182 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,182 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
12945 Bridleford Drive
12945 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1874 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
South Fork
13513 Padron Court
13513 Padron Court, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1927 sqft
4 beds/2.5 bath Home in South Fork Community w. Beautiful Backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extremely large fenced in back yard.

1 Unit Available
5330 CLOVER MIST DRIVE
5330 Clover Mist Drive, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1711 sqft
Single family home is in gated community with a community pool.

1 Unit Available
14044 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY
14044 Tropical Kingbird Way, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2061 sqft
Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture With impressive design, 4 Bedrooms 3 baths, 2 car garage home that is located in the sought out gated community. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Apollo Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apollo Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

