Apartment List
/
FL
/
apollo beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Apollo Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7009 Makers Way
7009 Makers Way, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2114 sqft
Apollo Beach 4 bedroom located in Waterset - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Waterset subdivision. This home features a three way split floor plan with a living/dining great room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6315 Trent Creek Drive
6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2620 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708 This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
529 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2780 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE
7107 Bowspirit Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2186 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Waterset maintenance free living. This home is just one year old and looking for someone to take good care of it while enjoying all its features and the amenities of this great community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE
6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2184 sqft
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE
6323 Heirloom Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2135 sqft
This is a fantasic Homes by West Bay, Sandpiper floor plan built in 2016. It is located in Waterset which is one of the most popular communities in Hillsborough County and the South Shore area.

1 of 48

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1820 sqft
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE
7237 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2584 sqft
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD
422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1258 sqft
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Apollo Beach
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1527 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Unit 1
1 Unit Available
14230 War Admiral Place
14230 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2162 sqft
14230 War Admiral Place Available 07/01/20 Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free!! - Brand new construction in the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a tech nook and

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE
10719 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1408 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT with WATER VIEWS!!! This 3bed 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13151 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE
13151 Green Violet Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2072 sqft
Single story single family home located in the gated community of Waterleaf. The property has four bedroom and three bathroom. Granite counter tops and views to the pond. Very spacious master suite with dual sinks. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16219 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
16219 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2061 sqft
DECORATOR FURNISHED WITH BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE, 2 BEDROOMS , DEN/OFFICE, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH COFFERED CEILINGS, LARGE EXTENDED WRAP AROUND LANAI WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEW OF THE LAKE.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Unit 1
1 Unit Available
14234 WAR ADMIRAL PLACE
14234 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1747 sqft
Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free and No Application Fees!! Brand new construction in the beautiful Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Apollo Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Apollo Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach 3 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with BalconyApollo Beach Apartments with Garage
Apollo Beach Apartments with GymApollo Beach Apartments with ParkingApollo Beach Apartments with PoolApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsApollo Beach Furnished ApartmentsApollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa