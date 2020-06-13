Apartment List
FL
/
apollo beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Apollo Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10263 Newminster Loop
10263 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2307 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home! - This 4-bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covington Park
1 Unit Available
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7009 Makers Way
7009 Makers Way, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2114 sqft
Apollo Beach 4 bedroom located in Waterset - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Waterset subdivision. This home features a three way split floor plan with a living/dining great room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6315 Trent Creek Drive
6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2620 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708 This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6028 Flora Ter
6028 Flora Terrace, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
6028 Flora Ter Available 06/30/20 Apollo Beach Close to Parks and Beaches!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
10027 Newminster Loop
10027 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2117 sqft
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY Awesome four bedroom two and half bathroom home available now with an open family room, dining room concept This property showcases 2117 square feet with huge windows for lots of sunshine, a back patio, spacious backyard and a

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT
6908 Neopolitan Court, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2679 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom/2 bath/Tandem Garage home available for Rent in the Resort Style community of Waterset! Beautifully maintained and well appointed with many upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE
6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2184 sqft
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE
6323 Heirloom Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2135 sqft
This is a fantasic Homes by West Bay, Sandpiper floor plan built in 2016. It is located in Waterset which is one of the most popular communities in Hillsborough County and the South Shore area.

1 of 48

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
23 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2231 Golden Falcon Drive
2231 Golden Falcon Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1578 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR 2 1/2 BA Townhouse in Ruskin - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,578 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1820 sqft
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Atlantic Drive
1616 Atlantic Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2827 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE
7237 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2584 sqft
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
1 Unit Available
10801 Standing Stone Dr
10801 Standing Stone Drive, Balm, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,428
1583 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom home ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
South Fork
1 Unit Available
13513 Padron Court
13513 Padron Court, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1927 sqft
4 beds/2.5 bath Home in South Fork Community w. Beautiful Backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extremely large fenced in back yard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
36 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1527 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1255 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN PANTHER TRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Adorable 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Apollo Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Apollo Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

