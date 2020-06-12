226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL

/
3 bedroom apartments
6315 Trent Creek Drive
6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708 This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room.
6028 Flora Ter
6028 Flora Terrace, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
6028 Flora Ter Available 06/30/20 Apollo Beach Close to Parks and Beaches!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
Covington Park
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.
7009 Makers Way
7009 Makers Way, Apollo Beach, FL
Apollo Beach 4 bedroom located in Waterset - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Waterset subdivision. This home features a three way split floor plan with a living/dining great room.
10263 Newminster Loop
10263 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home! - This 4-bedroom, 2.
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.
5137 White Chicory DR
5137 White Chicory Dr, Apollo Beach, FL
Ask me about our 1 month FREE Rent Special. Brand New Construction Home - Move in Ready! Upon entry, you are instantly greeted with volume ceilings and tile throughout the bottom floor.
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
529 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2780 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.
10027 Newminster Loop
10027 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY Awesome four bedroom two and half bathroom home available now with an open family room, dining room concept This property showcases 2117 square feet with huge windows for lots of sunshine, a back patio, spacious backyard and a
7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE
7304 Meeting House Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available July! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this maintenance-free townhome.
6520 KING PALM WAY
6520 King Palm Way, Apollo Beach, FL
Because You Deserve This Folks!!! When you rent this home you will be moving into an endless vacation type lifestyle! You'll never want to leave! This is, essentially, where your weekend will never end! Florida sunshine! Swimming in your gargantuan
10026 IVORY DRIVE
10026 Ivory Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
Welcome Home! This like-new 2,590 square foot open concept home is any entertainers dream. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! The master is on the first floor and the additional three bedrooms are upstairs.
512 FLAMINGO DRIVE
512 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1825 sqft
1825 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Office/Den and Florida/Bonus Room. This home boasts remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and large yard!
221 SUNSET CREST COURT
221 Sunset Crest Court, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1671 sqft
Beautiful Villa Home Maintenance free in Mira Bay. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, granite counter tops and 42" cabinets and a large pantry. Master bedroom is king size with extra large closet.
7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE
7107 Bowspirit Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2186 sqft
Beautiful Waterset maintenance free living. This home is just one year old and looking for someone to take good care of it while enjoying all its features and the amenities of this great community.
6908 NEOPOLITAN COURT
6908 Neopolitan Court, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2679 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom/2 bath/Tandem Garage home available for Rent in the Resort Style community of Waterset! Beautifully maintained and well appointed with many upgrades.
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE
6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream.
6323 HEIRLOOM PLACE
6323 Heirloom Place, Apollo Beach, FL
This is a fantasic Homes by West Bay, Sandpiper floor plan built in 2016. It is located in Waterset which is one of the most popular communities in Hillsborough County and the South Shore area.
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach
818 GREENVIEW DRIVE
818 Greenview Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2367 sqft
Great short term fully furnished rental opportunity. All you need to bring is your clothes. Enjoy the breathtaking golf course and pond view from the large lanai, pool and spa area.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
