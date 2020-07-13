/
pet friendly apartments
112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
10009 Newminster Loop
10009 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1936 sqft
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY Awesome THREE bedroom two and half bathroom home available now with an open family room, dining room concept This property showcases 1936 square feet with huge windows for lots of sunshine, a back patio, spacious backyard and a
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE
6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2184 sqft
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
South Fork
13513 Padron Court
13513 Padron Court, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1927 sqft
4 beds/2.5 bath Home in South Fork Community w. Beautiful Backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extremely large fenced in back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Apollo Beach
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified
Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1527 sqft
Sheltering trees and dappled shade. Still ponds and gracious lawns. Shadetree was designed to be home to simple luxury that is in harmony with its lush natural surroundings.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
410 Blakely Court
410 Blakely Court, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
13927 Chalk Hill Place
13927 Chalk Hill Place, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1978 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr
12036 Cardinal Flower Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2568 sqft
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr Available 08/01/20 Waterleaf Community - Built in 2017 this well maintainted home is located in the gated community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,594 Sqft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1704 AURA COURT
1704 Aura Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1506 sqft
Check this out... This community is it's own little world, easy access to everything Sun City Center has to offer!!! This Partially furnished villa is larger than most.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10408 Flagstaff Falls Ave
10408 Flagstaff Falls Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2849 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous two story home that's available for rent. Located in the new community of Waterstone Lakes, this house is within walking distance to school.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
10006 RoseMary Leaf Lane
10006 Rosemary Leaf Lane, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
5006 Ivory Stone Drive
5006 Ivory Stone Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2734 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM TWO AND ONE HALF BATH HOME BY THE LAKE. THIS HOME FEATURES OAK WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AN ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING SPACES FEATURE CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT AND PLUSH CARPETED BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
10312 Boggy Moss Dr
10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2534 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story home located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Interstate for a quick commute to anywhere in the Tampa area. This two story home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2204 4th St SW
2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2-bathroom single family house in Ruskin Community available for rent in mid July.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Coop
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1266 sqft
This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16231 Cape Coral Drive
16231 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2061 sqft
Valencia Lakes - 55+ Resort Style Community (RLNE5689997)
