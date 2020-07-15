/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:33 PM
74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
229 Lookout Drive
229 Lookout Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1291 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
$
125 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
16 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD
422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1258 sqft
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
13011 Kings Crossing Drive
13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Apollo Beach
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 14 at 07:11 PM
$
40 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1029 sqft
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
33 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1258 sqft
Sheltering trees and dappled shade. Still ponds and gracious lawns. Shadetree was designed to be home to simple luxury that is in harmony with its lush natural surroundings.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1704 AURA COURT
1704 Aura Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1506 sqft
Check this out... This community is it's own little world, easy access to everything Sun City Center has to offer!!! This Partially furnished villa is larger than most.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2232 GRENADIER DRIVE
2232 Grenadier Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
984 sqft
UNFURNISHED STUART model 2/2/2C LOTS OF NEW . . . NEW KITCHEN w GRANITE ! Lovely PLUSH BEIGE Carpet thru-out. BONUS ROOM = OFFICE, SIDE DEN - you define. You pay rent of $ 1400. plus electric and renter's insurance .
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1715 ATRIUM DRIVE
1715 Atrium Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1387 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* CAPRI MODEL 2/2/1.5C FURNISHED - DELIGHTFUL ( 1,387 SQ FT) OPEN PLAN with SCREENED PORCH ENTRY. MBR QUEEN with WALK-IN SHOWER. GBR FULL .
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Belle Chase Coop
1508 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE
1508 Chevy Chase Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL POPULAR 1266 SQ FT T-2 model 2/2/1G UNFURNISHED NO CARPET - LAMINATE THRU-OUT. TENANT PAYS RENT, UTILITIES LESS WATER/SEWER, SCC COMMUNITY ASSN DUES FOR YEAR @ $ 300. PER PERSON.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
St George
1357 NEW BEDFORD DRIVE
1357 New Bedford Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL CAMBRIDGE model 2BR/1.5 BATH/1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview Coop
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1266 sqft
This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
1012 NEWPOINT LOOP
1012 Newpoint Loop, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY FURNISHINGS BROCKTON MODEL * 2/2/1.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Lake Coop
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE
1703 Amhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU! ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
307 KNOTTWOOD COURT
307 Knottwood Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* 6/15 - 10/15/2020 LEISURE II FURNISHED 2/2/1C + SCREEN PORCH AND KNOLLS PRIVATE POOL. MBR QUEEN GBR FULL. THE KNOLLS IS A LOVELY TREED AREA with WINDING ROADS WHICH ARE GREAT FOR CYCLISTS AND WALKERS.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Greens Condo
310 FAIRSIDE COURT
310 Fairside Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL - 3 MONTH MINIMUM* FURNISHED ON GOLF COURSE DEDHAM MODEL 2/2/2G with SCREEN PORCH ON GOLF COURSE ! NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED KITCHEN, SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, WASHER / DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER,
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
1802 BEDFORD TERRACE
1802 Bedford Terrace, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This rental condo is in an age restricted community and fully furnished for your comfort. The master bedroom at the back has a walk in closet and has carpet to warm your feet.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
660 ALLEGHENY DRIVE
660 Allegheny Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1609 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL * 55+ COMMUNITY * 2 BR/ 2 BATH / 1 GARAGE ATTACHED * $ 1,300. PER MONTH PLUS UTILITIES ( ELECTRIC, CABLE / INTERNET ) NICELY FURNISHED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN. LOCATED ON CLOSED GOLF COURSE w OPEN GREEN VIEW.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Lake Coop
1227 FORDHAM DRIVE
1227 Fordham Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
ANNUAL 2/2/2G WATER VIEW FROM SCREEN PORCH.
Similar Pages
Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach 3 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with BalconiesApollo Beach Apartments with Garages
Apollo Beach Apartments with GymsApollo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApollo Beach Apartments with ParkingApollo Beach Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL