Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:50 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Apollo Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
6721 Cambridge Park Dr
6721 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2103 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
529 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2780 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 1 at 12:18pm
133 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 1 at 12:11pm
13 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1513 Bonita Bluff Drive
1513 Bonita Bluff Court, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2362 sqft
1513 Bonita Bluff Drive Available 07/05/20 Nice and spacious home for rent with 4bd, 2ba and 3 car garage, Available for Immediate Move in.
Results within 5 miles of Apollo Beach
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 1 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 26 at 05:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
10915 Pond Pine Drive
10915 Pond Pine Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3628 sqft
10915 Pond Pine Drive Available 08/01/20 Room To Roam - If you like Room To Roam this one is for you.

1 of 62

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.

1 of 44

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown
Results within 10 miles of Apollo Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
31 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1351 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
31 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
32 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1275 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Recently remodeled community with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a racquetball court, gym, game room, basketball court and pool table.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
42 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Port Tampa City
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,513
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1400 sqft
Minutes from the Gulf Coast, local shopping and world-class restaurants. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, gym and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
50 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,038
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,203
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
869 sqft
Situated right on Old Tampa Bay and just steps away from a bus stop, this community offers residents a gym, tennis court, clubhouse and hot tub. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 12:33pm
$
34 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 1 at 12:32pm
$
9 Units Available
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solis at Ballast Point in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 1 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
$
35 Units Available
Sun Bay South
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Apollo Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Apollo Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

