Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach
1 Unit Available
818 GREENVIEW DRIVE
818 Greenview Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2367 sqft
Great short term fully furnished rental opportunity. All you need to bring is your clothes. Enjoy the breathtaking golf course and pond view from the large lanai, pool and spa area.
1 of 16
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1029 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD
1029 Apollo Beach Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
STOP! THIS IS IT! ***ALL JUST-NOW/NEW COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT ON SALT WATER CANAL, WITH PRIVATE PORCH & DOCK!! ****BOAT ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO!! ****MOSTLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM, DINETTE, ETC.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Lake Coop
1 Unit Available
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE
1703 Amhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU! ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cypressview
1 Unit Available
1715 ATRIUM DRIVE
1715 Atrium Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1387 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* CAPRI MODEL 2/2/1.5C FURNISHED - DELIGHTFUL ( 1,387 SQ FT) OPEN PLAN with SCREENED PORCH ENTRY. MBR QUEEN with WALK-IN SHOWER. GBR FULL .
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
307 KNOTTWOOD COURT
307 Knottwood Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* 6/15 - 10/15/2020 LEISURE II FURNISHED 2/2/1C + SCREEN PORCH AND KNOLLS PRIVATE POOL. MBR QUEEN GBR FULL. THE KNOLLS IS A LOVELY TREED AREA with WINDING ROADS WHICH ARE GREAT FOR CYCLISTS AND WALKERS.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westwood Greens Condo
1 Unit Available
310 FAIRSIDE COURT
310 Fairside Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL - 3 MONTH MINIMUM* FURNISHED ON GOLF COURSE DEDHAM MODEL 2/2/2G with SCREEN PORCH ON GOLF COURSE ! NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED KITCHEN, SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, WASHER / DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER,
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
301 ANDOVER PLACE S
301 Andover Place South, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY - *SUMMER RENTAL* GABLE 1/1.5/1C FURNISHED NO PETS * NO SMOKING MBR QUEEN - FLAT SCREEN - FULL SIZE WASHER / DRYER - GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI - QUIET DEAD END STREET - ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1802 BEDFORD TERRACE
1802 Bedford Terrace, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This rental condo is in an age restricted community and fully furnished for your comfort. The master bedroom at the back has a walk in closet and has carpet to warm your feet.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD
11869 Sunburst Marble Rd, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Location! Location! Great Furnished house in a Desirable Community "South Fork".
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16219 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
16219 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2061 sqft
DECORATOR FURNISHED WITH BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE, 2 BEDROOMS , DEN/OFFICE, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH COFFERED CEILINGS, LARGE EXTENDED WRAP AROUND LANAI WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEW OF THE LAKE.
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5014 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1956 sqft
FURNISHED POOL HOME (floor plan attached). AVAILABLE 6/1/20-1/31/21. Bring your towels and sheets but no pets and enjoy the good life at the fantastic 55+ Active Resort community of VALENCIA LAKES.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
660 ALLEGHENY DRIVE
660 Allegheny Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1609 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL * 55+ COMMUNITY * 2 BR/ 2 BATH / 1 GARAGE ATTACHED * $ 1,300. PER MONTH PLUS UTILITIES ( ELECTRIC, CABLE / INTERNET ) NICELY FURNISHED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN. LOCATED ON CLOSED GOLF COURSE w OPEN GREEN VIEW.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
M South
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
Sun Bay South
40 Units Available
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1373 sqft
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Tampa City
1 Unit Available
5008 W. Lancaster St
5008 West Lancaster Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2029 sqft
Spacious 3 level Furnished or Unfurnished townhome in South Tampa close to MacDill AFB!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Bay South
1 Unit Available
3730 W Elrod Ave
3730 West Elrod Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
903 sqft
Remodeled South Tampa Bungalow By MacDill Base - Property Id: 250840 ALSO AVAILABLE SHORT TERM & FURNISHED IF NEEDED!! This beautifully updated bungalow will catch your attention from the stunning curb appeal & welcoming front porch that even has a
