2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
100 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apollo Beach, FL
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1029 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD
1029 Apollo Beach Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
STOP! THIS IS IT! ***ALL JUST-NOW/NEW COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT ON SALT WATER CANAL, WITH PRIVATE PORCH & DOCK!! ****BOAT ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO!! ****MOSTLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM, DINETTE, ETC.
Results within 1 mile of Apollo Beach
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
26 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1082 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2231 Golden Falcon Drive
2231 Golden Falcon Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1578 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR 2 1/2 BA Townhouse in Ruskin - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. The Norfolk is a Spacious 2 bedroom, 1,578 square foot townhome that offers both comfort and luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD
422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1258 sqft
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13011 Kings Crossing Drive
13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Apollo Beach
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
35 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1258 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1255 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN PANTHER TRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Adorable 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
307 KNOTTWOOD COURT
307 Knottwood Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* 6/15 - 10/15/2020 LEISURE II FURNISHED 2/2/1C + SCREEN PORCH AND KNOLLS PRIVATE POOL. MBR QUEEN GBR FULL. THE KNOLLS IS A LOVELY TREED AREA with WINDING ROADS WHICH ARE GREAT FOR CYCLISTS AND WALKERS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Westwood Greens Condo
1 Unit Available
310 FAIRSIDE COURT
310 Fairside Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL - 3 MONTH MINIMUM* FURNISHED ON GOLF COURSE DEDHAM MODEL 2/2/2G with SCREEN PORCH ON GOLF COURSE ! NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED KITCHEN, SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, WASHER / DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER,
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1802 BEDFORD TERRACE
1802 Bedford Terrace, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This rental condo is in an age restricted community and fully furnished for your comfort. The master bedroom at the back has a walk in closet and has carpet to warm your feet.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12443 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE
12443 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Great 2BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse, in gated community, overlooking a pond. Upgraded cabinets, appliances include glass top stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Screened lanai off kitchen for extra room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE
2032 Hawkhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1448 sqft
WATER VIEW!! MOVE IN READY!! Enjoy the spacious living room and open kitchen with an adjoining sun room and a water view!! Remodeled throughout including an all NEW kitchen with updated appliances. Bathrooms have also been updated.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5014 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1956 sqft
FURNISHED POOL HOME (floor plan attached). AVAILABLE 6/1/20-1/31/21. Bring your towels and sheets but no pets and enjoy the good life at the fantastic 55+ Active Resort community of VALENCIA LAKES.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
660 ALLEGHENY DRIVE
660 Allegheny Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1609 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL * 55+ COMMUNITY * 2 BR/ 2 BATH / 1 GARAGE ATTACHED * $ 1,300. PER MONTH PLUS UTILITIES ( ELECTRIC, CABLE / INTERNET ) NICELY FURNISHED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN. LOCATED ON CLOSED GOLF COURSE w OPEN GREEN VIEW.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Lake Coop
1 Unit Available
1227 FORDHAM DRIVE
1227 Fordham Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1533 sqft
ANNUAL 2/2/2G WATER VIEW FROM SCREEN PORCH.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
2232 GRENADIER DRIVE
2232 Grenadier Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
984 sqft
55+ Community UNFURNISHED STUART model 2/2/2C Lovely PLUSH BEIGE Carpet thru-out. BONUS ROOM = OFFICE, SIDE DEN - you define. You pay rent of $ 1,250. plus electric and renter's insurance .
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Belle Chase Coop
1 Unit Available
1508 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE
1508 Chevy Chase Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1266 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL POPULAR 1266 SQ FT T-2 model 2/2/1G UNFURNISHED NO CARPET - LAMINATE THRU-OUT. TENANT PAYS RENT, UTILITIES LESS WATER/SEWER, SCC COMMUNITY ASSN DUES FOR YEAR @ $ 300. PER PERSON.
