922 Lake Destiny Rd #G

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

This is a lovely condo located in Destiny Springs - This unit is on the second floor, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with patio. This condo features wood tile floors,carpet in bedroom, large closets space in all bedrooms, and ceiling fans with light kits in all rooms. Kitchen has ample cabinet space, white appliances and wood laminate flooring, balcony is off living room.



Amenities included two laundry facilities, one tennis court and three pools just received renovations, which all these areas are seconds from this unit. There are no washer or dryers hookup in the unit. Pest control can be requested at no charge twice a month through the association.



If you are interested in viewing the property please visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com or call our broker Olivia Barket at 407-688-7405



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3602303)