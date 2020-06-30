All apartments in Altamonte Springs
922 Lake Destiny Rd #G

922 Lake Destiny Road · No Longer Available
Location

922 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This is a lovely condo located in Destiny Springs - This unit is on the second floor, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with patio. This condo features wood tile floors,carpet in bedroom, large closets space in all bedrooms, and ceiling fans with light kits in all rooms. Kitchen has ample cabinet space, white appliances and wood laminate flooring, balcony is off living room.

Amenities included two laundry facilities, one tennis court and three pools just received renovations, which all these areas are seconds from this unit. There are no washer or dryers hookup in the unit. Pest control can be requested at no charge twice a month through the association.

If you are interested in viewing the property please visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com or call our broker Olivia Barket at 407-688-7405

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3602303)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G have any available units?
922 Lake Destiny Rd #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G have?
Some of 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G currently offering any rent specials?
922 Lake Destiny Rd #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G pet-friendly?
No, 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G offer parking?
No, 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G does not offer parking.
Does 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G have a pool?
Yes, 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G has a pool.
Does 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G have accessible units?
No, 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Lake Destiny Rd #G does not have units with dishwashers.

