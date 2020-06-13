Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

68 Accessible Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.
Results within 1 mile of Altamonte Springs
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Medith Manor
20 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Wymore Rd #107
305 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE NOW! Freshly painted interior of this ground floor condo in popular community! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath features new kitchen appliances, new granite counters and cabinets, living

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Wymore Rd #102
405 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
405 Wymore Rd #102 Available 07/15/20 Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Recently updated ground floor unit in Altamonte Springs! This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Open floor plan...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.
Results within 5 miles of Altamonte Springs
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
College Park
27 Units Available
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1462 sqft
The Princeton at College Park offers upscale living in vibrant College Park, FL, just minutes from Downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.

June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month

Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,251 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,251 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% decline in Altamonte Springs.
    • While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

