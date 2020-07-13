Apartment List
/
FL
/
altamonte springs
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM

182 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
58 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
24 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1095 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
202 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 7 at 03:07pm
11 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 8 at 02:26pm
22 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
4 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
568 Breckenridge Village
568 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1390 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Fenton PL 304
601 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1132 sqft
Large Two bedroom with separate Office area - Country walk condominiums is close to shopping, dining, and major highways In the heart of Altamonte springs. Ooen the door to come home to a large two bedroom two bath condo.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
655 Magic Court Apt. 185
655 Magic Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1036 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Hidden Springs Altamonte!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE first floor unit in Altamonte Springs, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you drive through this quiet and welcoming neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Queen Palm Ct.
203 Queen Palm Ct, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
3 Level Townhome in The Enclave - Just built in 2017 and still like new. All bedrooms have private baths. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets quartz countertops and plenty of room for table etc.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
957 Salt Pond Pl #202
957 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Tanoak Court
510 Tanoak Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1159 sqft
510 Tanoak Court Available 07/17/20 Oakland Village 3/2.5 Townhouse in Altamonte Springs - Three bedroom townhouse with a split floor plan. Master bedroom is downstairs along with master bathroom and half bath for guests.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203
832 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs - Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus -

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Orange Dr. #23
518 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Royal Arms Condos in Altamonte Springs - 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Newly painted, and new vinyl plank floors. Great condition with screened in patio with view of pool and lake. Water included in rent.

July 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month

Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,247 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,247 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAltamonte Springs 3 BedroomsAltamonte Springs Accessible ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Apartments under $1,000Altamonte Springs Apartments under $900
    Altamonte Springs Apartments with BalconyAltamonte Springs Apartments with GarageAltamonte Springs Apartments with GymAltamonte Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltamonte Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAltamonte Springs Apartments with ParkingAltamonte Springs Apartments with Pool
    Altamonte Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerAltamonte Springs Cheap PlacesAltamonte Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Furnished ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly PlacesAltamonte Springs Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
    Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
    Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
    Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus