Apartment List
/
FL
/
altamonte springs
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,033
677 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
15 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
32 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
47 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,552
887 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
506 Orange Dr 23
506 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 1/1 condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 170196 In the heart of Altamonte Springs, Close to Mall, hospital, I4, beaches, grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies in the area. Community has lake access.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
216 Afton Sq 207
216 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
714 sqft
1/1 bedroom in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 284498 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Altamonte Springs. 2ND FLOOR ALSO HAS CARPET! Convenient location in Altamonte Springs near major shopping mall, tons of restaurants options, grocery stores, etc.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
208 Afton Square, #104
208 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
550 sqft
ONE Bedroom with NEW TILE FLOORS - Move in READY!! - NEW TILE FLOORS! MUST SEE One Bedroom One Bathroom for $995.00!! READY for MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!! Ground floor unit. Located at The Oasis at Pearl Lake Condominiums In Altamonte Springs.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
598 Orange Dr. Unit 161
598 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
698 sqft
Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - Unit has a great screened patio space with pool view. No neighbors above this unit. Tile flooring thru out the unit and new laminated wood flooring in bedroom area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
385 Woodside Dr. #13-303
385 Woodside Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
644 sqft
385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 Available 07/01/20 1BD / 1BA - Lakewood Park - Altamonte Springs - This 1BD/1BA 3rd story condo has vaulted ceilings, carpet throughout living/bedrooms, & private patio..

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
554 Orange Drive #18 Available 07/01/20 1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200
839 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
708 sqft
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200 Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Altamonte Spgs - Condo - Crescent Place - 1 BDR 1 BATH Condo on 2nd floor.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
364 Northpointe Ct #303
364 Northpointe Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
644 sqft
364 Northpointe Ct #303 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 1/1 Condo in Gated Lakefront Community ~ Granite Counters ~ Wood flooring ~ Great Amenities - Available July 1st! **Rent includes water/sewer, valet trash removal, parking, full-size WASHER/DRYER

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
212 Orienta Point Street #212
212 Orienta Point Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
734 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
302 Cherokee Ct Apt A
302 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
785 sqft
Comfortable 1st floor One bedroom one bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Large Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Apartment comes with dish washer, refrigerator, range, range hood, garbage disposal.

June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month

Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,251 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,251 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% decline in Altamonte Springs.
    • While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAltamonte Springs 3 BedroomsAltamonte Springs Accessible ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Apartments under $1,000Altamonte Springs Apartments under $900
    Altamonte Springs Apartments with BalconyAltamonte Springs Apartments with GarageAltamonte Springs Apartments with GymAltamonte Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltamonte Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAltamonte Springs Apartments with ParkingAltamonte Springs Apartments with Pool
    Altamonte Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerAltamonte Springs Cheap PlacesAltamonte Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Furnished ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly PlacesAltamonte Springs Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
    Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
    Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
    Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus