122 Cheap Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Last updated June 11 at 09:06pm
9 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
302 Cherokee Ct Apt A
302 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
785 sqft
Comfortable 1st floor One bedroom one bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Large Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Apartment comes with dish washer, refrigerator, range, range hood, garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
133 Oyster Bay Circle
133 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
496 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
850 Grand Regency Pointe
850 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
878 sqft
Move in ready 1 bed 1 bath condo in Altamonte Springs! This condo features a Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Orange Dr 23
506 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 1/1 condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 170196 In the heart of Altamonte Springs, Close to Mall, hospital, I4, beaches, grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies in the area. Community has lake access.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Afton Sq 207
216 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
714 sqft
1/1 bedroom in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 284498 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Altamonte Springs. 2ND FLOOR ALSO HAS CARPET! Convenient location in Altamonte Springs near major shopping mall, tons of restaurants options, grocery stores, etc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Afton Square, #104
208 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE Bedroom with NEW TILE FLOORS - Move in READY!! - NEW TILE FLOORS! MUST SEE One Bedroom One Bathroom for $995.00!! READY for MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!! Ground floor unit. Located at The Oasis at Pearl Lake Condominiums In Altamonte Springs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
598 Orange Dr. Unit 161
598 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
698 sqft
Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - Unit has a great screened patio space with pool view. No neighbors above this unit. Tile flooring thru out the unit and new laminated wood flooring in bedroom area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
554 Orange Drive #18 Available 07/01/20 1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200
839 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200 Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Altamonte Spgs - Condo - Crescent Place - 1 BDR 1 BATH Condo on 2nd floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Orienta Point Street #212
212 Orienta Point Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
734 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
607 FENTON PLACE
607 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN READY!!! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at country Walk Condominiums, This unit features new laminated floors,renovated bathroom and is freshly paint with a neutral color.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
221 SHARON DRIVE - 101, CRISBRIAN LLC
221 Sharon Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
1 BEDROOM WITH ENCLOSED PATIO

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300 CHEROKEE COURT
300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in Clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
826 CAMARGO WAY
826 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
574 sqft
Thoughtfully renovated condo in Altamonte Springs.  This cozy 1/1 has an open floor plan and tile throughout. The kitchen is open to the living room and has plenty of room for storage with all stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
516 ORANGE DRIVE
516 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
985 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom condo that's walking distance to shopping, movies, restaurants. Easy access to I-4 to downtown Orlando and the beaches, Enjoy mornings and evening breezes on your screened patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
365 FORESTWAY CIRCLE
365 Forestway Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home, the washer and dryer are included. The home benefits from plenty of light and feels larger than the square footage. The property overlooks a pond at the rear.
Results within 1 mile of Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2174 Sharp Court
2174 Sharp Court, Fern Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
528 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Convenience, affordability and comfortable living can be yours.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7650 Forest City Rd 98
7650 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
Onwer - Property Id: 94909 One bedroom condo with tile floor Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94909 Property Id 94909 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847536)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7666 Forest City Rd 129
7666 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 82134 New walk in shower.carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82134 Property Id 82134 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835882)

June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month

Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,251 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,251 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% decline in Altamonte Springs.
    • While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

