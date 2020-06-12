Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

212 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
50 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1178 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Astria Ct.
506 Astria Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
Spacious Single Story Pool Home in Altamonte Springs - Home is in Barclay Woods subdivision and has been newly painted inside and out. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan with laminate and tile flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
409 Netherwood Cresent
409 South Netherwood Crescent, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1367 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 73894 3 bedroom 2 bath with one car garage. 1367 sq feet. One pet opon approval. Great Seminole County schools. Close to everything. 2nd floor condo. One car garage. Washer/dryer hook up.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Fenton PL 201
609 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo - What a great location. In the heart of Altamonte springs you get to come home to a large three bedroom two bath condo.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
186-D Maitland Avenue
186 Maitland Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1613 sqft
186-D Maitland Avenue - 186-D Maitland Avenue Lake Villas Condos Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
605 Applewood Avenue
605 Applewood Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
105 Oak Street
105 Oak Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1406 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Country Creek
1 Unit Available
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204
873 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1266 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at the highly sought after community of Cresent Place in Altamonte Springs. This is a gated community with resort style amenities on site.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
265 ROSE PETAL PLACE, CW RENTALS LLC, EXCURSIO LLC
265 Rose Petal Pl, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
UP GRADED UNIT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
186 MAITLAND AVENUE
186 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! This unit features a huge living room with tile flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE
473 Windmill Palm Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1904 sqft
Pool! Firepit! Playground! Location! 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and powder room for guests. This home boasts gorgeous white cabinets through out and white marble-like quartz countertops in kitchen and all full bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
200 MAITLAND AVENUE
200 Maitland Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1398 sqft
Beautiful Second Floor Unit, Freshly Painted, All Tiled Floors,Large Screened Balcony,Beautiful Views of the Lake,Stairs from porch to the lakefront,You can keep a boat right behind your condo,Skiing,jet skiing and more

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
940 Douglas Ave Unit 140
940 Douglas Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Convient Location 3/2 Townhome in Altamonte Springs - This is a spacious 3/2 Townhome. Located close to shopping, dining, and I 4. This community is surrounded by large mature trees and has a community pool, spa and tennis courts.

June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Altamonte Springs Rent Report. Altamonte Springs rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Altamonte Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Altamonte Springs rents declined significantly over the past month

Altamonte Springs rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Altamonte Springs stand at $1,045 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,251 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Altamonte Springs' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Altamonte Springs over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Altamonte Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Altamonte Springs, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Altamonte Springs is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Altamonte Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,251 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% decline in Altamonte Springs.
    • While rents in Altamonte Springs fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Altamonte Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Altamonte Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

