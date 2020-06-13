Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

236 Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
34 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
7 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1095 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
49 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,552
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 09:06pm
9 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
133 Oyster Bay Circle
133 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
496 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
552 Olympic Village
552 Olympic Village Road, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1139 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo available at Stone Creek at Wekiva located in Altamonte Springs! Kitchen is stocked with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Astria Ct.
506 Astria Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2301 sqft
Spacious Single Story Pool Home in Altamonte Springs - Home is in Barclay Woods subdivision and has been newly painted inside and out. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan with laminate and tile flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
598 Orange Dr. Unit 161
598 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
698 sqft
Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - Unit has a great screened patio space with pool view. No neighbors above this unit. Tile flooring thru out the unit and new laminated wood flooring in bedroom area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
385 Woodside Dr. #13-303
385 Woodside Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
644 sqft
385 Woodside Dr. #13-303 Available 07/01/20 1BD / 1BA - Lakewood Park - Altamonte Springs - This 1BD/1BA 3rd story condo has vaulted ceilings, carpet throughout living/bedrooms, & private patio..

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Fenton PL 201
609 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo - What a great location. In the heart of Altamonte springs you get to come home to a large three bedroom two bath condo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Altamonte Springs, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Altamonte Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

