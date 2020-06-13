Apartment List
/
FL
/
altamonte springs
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

203 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Altamonte Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1095 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
16 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
48 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,552
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 09:06pm
9 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 Fenton PL 201
609 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo - What a great location. In the heart of Altamonte springs you get to come home to a large three bedroom two bath condo.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
364 Northpointe Ct #303
364 Northpointe Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
364 Northpointe Ct #303 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 1/1 Condo in Gated Lakefront Community ~ Granite Counters ~ Wood flooring ~ Great Amenities - Available July 1st! **Rent includes water/sewer, valet trash removal, parking, full-size WASHER/DRYER

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G
936 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
930 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! Featuring 897 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Lotus Club
1 Unit Available
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932
1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Orienta Point Street #212
212 Orienta Point Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
734 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202
843 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
843 Grand Regency Point Unit 202 Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Crescent Place Condo's!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd floor unit! - Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large 2nd floor, two bedrooms, two bath home is close

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 Orange Dr 23
506 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 1/1 condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 170196 In the heart of Altamonte Springs, Close to Mall, hospital, I4, beaches, grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies in the area. Community has lake access.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Altamonte Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Altamonte Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAltamonte Springs 3 BedroomsAltamonte Springs Accessible ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Apartments under $1,000Altamonte Springs Apartments under $900
Altamonte Springs Apartments with BalconyAltamonte Springs Apartments with GarageAltamonte Springs Apartments with GymAltamonte Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltamonte Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAltamonte Springs Apartments with ParkingAltamonte Springs Apartments with Pool
Altamonte Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerAltamonte Springs Cheap PlacesAltamonte Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Furnished ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly PlacesAltamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus