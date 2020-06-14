Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

223 Apartments for rent in Altamonte Springs, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Altamonte Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to cle...
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Timberlake
10 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1095 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
47 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,552
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Last updated June 3 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
300 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
711 Teal Lane
711 Teal Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1550 sqft
Orlando. 3/2 Townhome, Gated Community - Property Id: 81008 *** Amazing Location *** For info please contact owner directly at (310) 916-8816 *** North Orlando Area/Altamonte Springs. Need a temporary place? Remodeling? This place is perfect.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
598 Orange Dr. Unit 161
598 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
698 sqft
Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - Unit has a great screened patio space with pool view. No neighbors above this unit. Tile flooring thru out the unit and new laminated wood flooring in bedroom area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
364 Northpointe Ct #303
364 Northpointe Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
364 Northpointe Ct #303 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 1/1 Condo in Gated Lakefront Community ~ Granite Counters ~ Wood flooring ~ Great Amenities - Available July 1st! **Rent includes water/sewer, valet trash removal, parking, full-size WASHER/DRYER

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
176 Olive Tree Circle
176 Olive Tree Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
176 Olive Tree Circle Available 07/17/20 Cozy 2/2 + Loft Condo with 1-Car Garage Located in Montgomery Club - Altamonte Springs - Cozy 2/2 + Loft Condo with 1-Car Garage Located in Montgomery Club - Altamonte Springs, will be available 7/17/20.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
265 ROSE PETAL PLACE, CW RENTALS LLC, EXCURSIO LLC
265 Rose Petal Pl, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
UP GRADED UNIT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
300 CHEROKEE COURT
300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in Clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
420 FORESTWAY CIRCLE
420 Forestway Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
915 sqft
Ground floor 2 bedroom room,2 full bath condo corner unit. This is a great unit and great location, nonsmoking . condo community is gated and has many amenities, including, 2 pools, fitness, club house, tennis, car wash, pet walk, and more..

1 of 14

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Afton Square #102 (11)
200 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
Private, Luxurious First Floor Oasis, 2 bedroom/2 bath, Travertine Floors, HUGE fenced patio. - Wow, do not let this one go. Available for the first week of October, this gorgeous first floor condo has one of the best floor-plans in the community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Altamonte Springs, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Altamonte Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

