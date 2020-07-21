Rent Calculator
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:54 PM
234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1
234 Afton Square
·
No Longer Available
Location
234 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Amenities
parking
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
tennis court
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 have any available units?
234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
Is 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs
.
Does 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 offers parking.
Does 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 have a pool?
No, 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 AFTON SQ #1-105 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
