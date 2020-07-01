All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like Timberlake Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
Timberlake Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

Timberlake Apartments

675 Jamestown Blvd · (833) 902-1430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Timberlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 1186 · Avail. now

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 1345 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 2064 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 2272 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timberlake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life. Residents have access to must have amenities, including three sparkling pools, a 24-hour fitness center, direct access to Merril Park, and much more! Enjoy lakeside views and our beautifully manicured landscapes that are perfect for a stroll with your favorite furry friend. Our community’s one and two-bedroom garden-style apartment homes are designed to maximize space while offering black appliances, breakfast bars, private balconies or patios, vinyl wood flooring, and upgraded features in select units.We are nestled quietly in scenic Altamonte Springs, Florida just miles away from Interstate 4, Highway 434, Altamonte Mall, Crane's Roost Park, Wekiwa Springs State Park, and major employment hubs such as Maitland Center and Lake Mary.Call to schedule your tour today — we’re excited to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee first adult and $50 each additional adult
Deposit: $125 deposit based on approval
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15-$25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timberlake Apartments have any available units?
Timberlake Apartments has 26 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Timberlake Apartments have?
Some of Timberlake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timberlake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Timberlake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timberlake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Timberlake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments offers parking.
Does Timberlake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberlake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments has a pool.
Does Timberlake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments has accessible units.
Does Timberlake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timberlake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Timberlake Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity