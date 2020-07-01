Timberlake Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool pool table racquetball court tennis court cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life. Residents have access to must have amenities, including three sparkling pools, a 24-hour fitness center, direct access to Merril Park, and much more! Enjoy lakeside views and our beautifully manicured landscapes that are perfect for a stroll with your favorite furry friend. Our community’s one and two-bedroom garden-style apartment homes are designed to maximize space while offering black appliances, breakfast bars, private balconies or patios, vinyl wood flooring, and upgraded features in select units.We are nestled quietly in scenic Altamonte Springs, Florida just miles away from Interstate 4, Highway 434, Altamonte Mall, Crane's Roost Park, Wekiwa Springs State Park, and major employment hubs such as Maitland Center and Lake Mary.Call to schedule your tour today — we’re excited to welcome you home!