All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE

926 Horseshoe Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

926 Horseshoe Falls Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on your chance to call this place home. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home in the gated community of Waterford Chase. This home boasts large rooms and many spacious areas for the family to relax. Don't forget about your extra office space and massive family room. Upstairs features master bedroom, 2 more bedrooms, and a loft. This home comes with new kitchen appliances not shown in these pictures. Appliances include Washer and Dryer! Just bring your furniture! Inside your kitchen you'll find a seating area for meals and your sliding glass doors that lead you to your big backyard. The large yard is quiet and private due to the community's exterior wall being at the end of the lot. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College