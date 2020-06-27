926 HORSESHOE FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on your chance to call this place home. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home in the gated community of Waterford Chase. This home boasts large rooms and many spacious areas for the family to relax. Don't forget about your extra office space and massive family room. Upstairs features master bedroom, 2 more bedrooms, and a loft. This home comes with new kitchen appliances not shown in these pictures. Appliances include Washer and Dryer! Just bring your furniture! Inside your kitchen you'll find a seating area for meals and your sliding glass doors that lead you to your big backyard. The large yard is quiet and private due to the community's exterior wall being at the end of the lot. Come see it today!