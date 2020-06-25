836 PARK GROVE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! In this gated community, you’ll be near Timber Creek High School and Timber Springs Middle School, shopping and dining in downtown Avalon and the Waterford Lakes Town Center, Walmart, Eastwood and Stoneybrook Golf Clubs, East Colonial Dr, UCF and Orlando International Airport. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Avalon features a one car garage, pavers, landscaping and a captivating water view with a fountain in the spacious backyard. Inside the elegant floorplan you’ll be greeted by wood laminate and tile floors, arched walkways, neutral colors and natural light. The entryway leads down into the kitchen and family room with views of the pond. The kitchen features cabinets, pantry space, bar top seating and Frigidaire and Samsung appliances. The living room has access to the big backyard through sliding glass doors. Upstairs you’ll find the bedrooms, a loft space, and a laundry closet equipped with a washer and dryer. The master suite houses a walk in closet and sparkling clean tub/shower combo. To see this beautiful townhome for rent in the Avalon area, call today and schedule a showing!