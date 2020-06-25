All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
836 PARK GROVE COURT
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

836 PARK GROVE COURT

836 Park Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

836 Park Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! In this gated community, you’ll be near Timber Creek High School and Timber Springs Middle School, shopping and dining in downtown Avalon and the Waterford Lakes Town Center, Walmart, Eastwood and Stoneybrook Golf Clubs, East Colonial Dr, UCF and Orlando International Airport. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Avalon features a one car garage, pavers, landscaping and a captivating water view with a fountain in the spacious backyard. Inside the elegant floorplan you’ll be greeted by wood laminate and tile floors, arched walkways, neutral colors and natural light. The entryway leads down into the kitchen and family room with views of the pond. The kitchen features cabinets, pantry space, bar top seating and Frigidaire and Samsung appliances. The living room has access to the big backyard through sliding glass doors. Upstairs you’ll find the bedrooms, a loft space, and a laundry closet equipped with a washer and dryer. The master suite houses a walk in closet and sparkling clean tub/shower combo. To see this beautiful townhome for rent in the Avalon area, call today and schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 PARK GROVE COURT have any available units?
836 PARK GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 836 PARK GROVE COURT have?
Some of 836 PARK GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 PARK GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
836 PARK GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 PARK GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 836 PARK GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 836 PARK GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 836 PARK GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 836 PARK GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 PARK GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 PARK GROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 836 PARK GROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 836 PARK GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 836 PARK GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 836 PARK GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 PARK GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 PARK GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 PARK GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
