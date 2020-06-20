All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
540 Canary Island Court
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

540 Canary Island Court

540 Canary Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

540 Canary Island Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
540 Canary Island Court Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Waterford Lakes!! - VIRTUAL TOUR -- Click Here: https://www.nodalview.com/6VfiWjCTjrhRWxqQUevUr2vf

This beautiful one story 4/2 pool home is the perfect place to call home! Enjoy hosting large parties as this floorplan has an amazing natural flow from the dining room, to the kitchen and open family room, right out to the spacious pool deck overlooking a serene pond. Home is also walking distance to the park, basketball and volleyball courts! Lawn and pool care included.

VIRTUAL TOUR -- Click Here: https://www.nodalview.com/6VfiWjCTjrhRWxqQUevUr2vf

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***

PET POLICY: Pets may be considered with owner permission.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Veronica Weldon. Use "Contact us" button

To schedule a showing please click here:

https://goo.gl/forms/edmqVpkAWpZVg3Va2

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

VIRTUAL TOUR -- Click Here: https://www.nodalview.com/6VfiWjCTjrhRWxqQUevUr2vf

(RLNE2976834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Canary Island Court have any available units?
540 Canary Island Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 540 Canary Island Court have?
Some of 540 Canary Island Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Canary Island Court currently offering any rent specials?
540 Canary Island Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Canary Island Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Canary Island Court is pet friendly.
Does 540 Canary Island Court offer parking?
No, 540 Canary Island Court does not offer parking.
Does 540 Canary Island Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Canary Island Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Canary Island Court have a pool?
Yes, 540 Canary Island Court has a pool.
Does 540 Canary Island Court have accessible units?
No, 540 Canary Island Court does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Canary Island Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Canary Island Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Canary Island Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Canary Island Court does not have units with air conditioning.
