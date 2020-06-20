539 Terrace Spring Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW!! 4/2 Gorgeous Avalon Park Townhouse in gated community!!! - Beautiful Townhome in East Orlando! Located in the Gated Community of Woodland Terrace within Timber Springs community. Four bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome also includes a loft area upstairs along with all bedrooms. Home has a Formal Living room. Family room and nook have Great Views of the Lake. Screened in patio located off of Family room.Beautiful kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances and Solid Surface Counter Tops. Tile throughout first floor and Brand New Carpet upstairs. Full size Washer and Dryer connections with cabinets above.

The community offers a pool, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Great schools.

This is a Must See! Won't last long!



Qualifications:



The application fee is $75 per person over the age of 18 who will be residing at the property

The move in costs will be $1800.00 deposit (if the background check comes back with no issues) and first months rent.

Move in time of two weeks or less

3X the rental rate for income from all parties



No Cats Allowed



