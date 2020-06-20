All apartments in Alafaya
539 Terrace Spring Drive

Location

539 Terrace Spring Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!! 4/2 Gorgeous Avalon Park Townhouse in gated community!!! - Beautiful Townhome in East Orlando! Located in the Gated Community of Woodland Terrace within Timber Springs community. Four bedroom / 2.5 bath townhome also includes a loft area upstairs along with all bedrooms. Home has a Formal Living room. Family room and nook have Great Views of the Lake. Screened in patio located off of Family room.Beautiful kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances and Solid Surface Counter Tops. Tile throughout first floor and Brand New Carpet upstairs. Full size Washer and Dryer connections with cabinets above.
The community offers a pool, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Great schools.
This is a Must See! Won't last long!

Qualifications:

The application fee is $75 per person over the age of 18 who will be residing at the property
The move in costs will be $1800.00 deposit (if the background check comes back with no issues) and first months rent.
Move in time of two weeks or less
3X the rental rate for income from all parties

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3496767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Terrace Spring Drive have any available units?
539 Terrace Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 539 Terrace Spring Drive have?
Some of 539 Terrace Spring Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Terrace Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
539 Terrace Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Terrace Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Terrace Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 539 Terrace Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 539 Terrace Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 539 Terrace Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Terrace Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Terrace Spring Drive have a pool?
Yes, 539 Terrace Spring Drive has a pool.
Does 539 Terrace Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 539 Terrace Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Terrace Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Terrace Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Terrace Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Terrace Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
