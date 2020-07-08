4913 ATWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Avalon Park South Village 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home - Come check out this Avalon Park South Village 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home, verandah front porch, formal living, formal dining, eat in kitchen, split floorplan, volume and tray ceilings. Includes washer/dryer, cable, fitness, community pool. Zoned Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle and Timber Creek High School. Avalon Park is a planned unit self contained community with playgrounds, basketball courts, water park, tennis, dog park, Publix Supermarket, Mobil Gas Station, Chinese restaurant, Subway, Hair Salon, Dry Cleaners, Ice Cream Shop, Post Office, Pizza Restaurant, YMCA and much more!!!.



Brand new flooring throughtout! Fenced yard! Interior and exterior are freshly painted!



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet



Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!



An appointment will be required for showings. For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office, (321) 340-7698.



(RLNE5765884)