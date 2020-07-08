All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
4913 ATWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

4913 ATWOOD DRIVE

4913 Atwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4913 Atwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Avalon Park South Village 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home - Come check out this Avalon Park South Village 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home, verandah front porch, formal living, formal dining, eat in kitchen, split floorplan, volume and tray ceilings. Includes washer/dryer, cable, fitness, community pool. Zoned Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle and Timber Creek High School. Avalon Park is a planned unit self contained community with playgrounds, basketball courts, water park, tennis, dog park, Publix Supermarket, Mobil Gas Station, Chinese restaurant, Subway, Hair Salon, Dry Cleaners, Ice Cream Shop, Post Office, Pizza Restaurant, YMCA and much more!!!.

Brand new flooring throughtout! Fenced yard! Interior and exterior are freshly painted!

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!

An appointment will be required for showings. For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office, (321) 340-7698.

(RLNE5765884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
4913 ATWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4913 ATWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College