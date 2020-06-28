4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

This is a beautiful single family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home located in the Andover Cay Community in a culdesac that sits on .28 acres ~all of which is fenced in! It is centrally located in Orlando just a few minutes from the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, SR 417 and Publix. The Community features a playground with benches as well as a pool, volleyball court and a beautiful lake. Upon walking into the home, you enter a large open room, possibly for an extra sitting room, office or play area. Next is the Kitchen/Livingroom/Dining area where the the kitchen boosts stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets with a center Island providing more counter space. There are sliding glass doors just off the Kitchen/Dining area that lead out to back patio and the fenced in backyard! Great large space for your young ones and or small dog (20 lbs or less) to run around! The Master Bedroom has its own En-suite Bathroom with a double sink vanity, large tub, separate stand-up glass shower along with a large walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms with closets and brand new flooring. The second bathroom is centrally located in the home next to the 2 additional bedrooms. Please note there is a washer/dryer room with hook-ups and the home is alarm and cable ready.