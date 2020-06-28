All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD

4441 Andover Cay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4441 Andover Cay Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
This is a beautiful single family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home located in the Andover Cay Community in a culdesac that sits on .28 acres ~all of which is fenced in! It is centrally located in Orlando just a few minutes from the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, SR 417 and Publix. The Community features a playground with benches as well as a pool, volleyball court and a beautiful lake. Upon walking into the home, you enter a large open room, possibly for an extra sitting room, office or play area. Next is the Kitchen/Livingroom/Dining area where the the kitchen boosts stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets with a center Island providing more counter space. There are sliding glass doors just off the Kitchen/Dining area that lead out to back patio and the fenced in backyard! Great large space for your young ones and or small dog (20 lbs or less) to run around! The Master Bedroom has its own En-suite Bathroom with a double sink vanity, large tub, separate stand-up glass shower along with a large walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms with closets and brand new flooring. The second bathroom is centrally located in the home next to the 2 additional bedrooms. Please note there is a washer/dryer room with hook-ups and the home is alarm and cable ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4441 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College