Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

3942 Cassia Dr.

3942 Cassia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3942 Cassia Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e23812f08a ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the Live Oak Village section of Avalon Park just minutes to shops, fine dining, the 408, Beachline and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar, laminate wood flooring through out (except for kitchen and baths there is tile), decorative crown molding, nice master suite with double sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet, alarm system, fenced yard and patio area with a private saltwater pool and two car garage. There is a 20x20 foot bonus room over the garage with a separate entrance that can serve as an office. There is also access to community pools, parks and playgrounds. Pool, lawn and fertilization service is included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3942 Cassia Dr. have any available units?
3942 Cassia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3942 Cassia Dr. have?
Some of 3942 Cassia Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3942 Cassia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3942 Cassia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3942 Cassia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3942 Cassia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3942 Cassia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3942 Cassia Dr. offers parking.
Does 3942 Cassia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3942 Cassia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3942 Cassia Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3942 Cassia Dr. has a pool.
Does 3942 Cassia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3942 Cassia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3942 Cassia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3942 Cassia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3942 Cassia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3942 Cassia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

