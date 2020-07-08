3942 Cassia Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e23812f08a ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the Live Oak Village section of Avalon Park just minutes to shops, fine dining, the 408, Beachline and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a nicely appointed kitchen with breakfast bar, laminate wood flooring through out (except for kitchen and baths there is tile), decorative crown molding, nice master suite with double sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet, alarm system, fenced yard and patio area with a private saltwater pool and two car garage. There is a 20x20 foot bonus room over the garage with a separate entrance that can serve as an office. There is also access to community pools, parks and playgrounds. Pool, lawn and fertilization service is included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. Pool