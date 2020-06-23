All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 20 2019 at 8:51 AM

3804 Blazing Star Dr

3804 Blazing Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Blazing Star Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This MIL/studio/bedroom does NOT include any shared areas of the house, but includes its own private bathroom and private entry through covered corner porch overlooking fenced-in backyard.
It is located in Avalon Park, an East Orlando community with all conveniences within walking distance (including schools, Publix grocery, CVS pharmacy, various restaurants, a YMCA gym, 3 community pools, 3 parks with playground/sports amenities and a dog park!).
Accessible:
15 min to Lockheed-Martin East
20 min to MCO airport or Research Park
25 min to UCF or Siemens-Westinghouse
30 min to downtown Orlando
40 min to Universal/Sea-World/International areas
45 min to Disney-World
55 min to Cocoa Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Blazing Star Dr have any available units?
3804 Blazing Star Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3804 Blazing Star Dr have?
Some of 3804 Blazing Star Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Blazing Star Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Blazing Star Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Blazing Star Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Blazing Star Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Blazing Star Dr offer parking?
No, 3804 Blazing Star Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3804 Blazing Star Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Blazing Star Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Blazing Star Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3804 Blazing Star Dr has a pool.
Does 3804 Blazing Star Dr have accessible units?
No, 3804 Blazing Star Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Blazing Star Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Blazing Star Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 Blazing Star Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 Blazing Star Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
