3804 Blazing Star Dr

This MIL/studio/bedroom does NOT include any shared areas of the house, but includes its own private bathroom and private entry through covered corner porch overlooking fenced-in backyard.

It is located in Avalon Park, an East Orlando community with all conveniences within walking distance (including schools, Publix grocery, CVS pharmacy, various restaurants, a YMCA gym, 3 community pools, 3 parks with playground/sports amenities and a dog park!).

Accessible:

15 min to Lockheed-Martin East

20 min to MCO airport or Research Park

25 min to UCF or Siemens-Westinghouse

30 min to downtown Orlando

40 min to Universal/Sea-World/International areas

45 min to Disney-World

55 min to Cocoa Beach