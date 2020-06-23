3804 Blazing Star Dr

Amenities
This MIL/studio/bedroom does NOT include any shared areas of the house, but includes its own private bathroom and private entry through covered corner porch overlooking fenced-in backyard.
It is located in Avalon Park, an East Orlando community with all conveniences within walking distance (including schools, Publix grocery, CVS pharmacy, various restaurants, a YMCA gym, 3 community pools, 3 parks with playground/sports amenities and a dog park!).
Accessible:
15 min to Lockheed-Martin East
20 min to MCO airport or Research Park
25 min to UCF or Siemens-Westinghouse
30 min to downtown Orlando
40 min to Universal/Sea-World/International areas
45 min to Disney-World
55 min to Cocoa Beach