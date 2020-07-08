3779 Benson Park Blvd

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKEFRONT VIEW! - Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home minutes from 417. ***BRAND NEW ROOF*** This open concept and move in ready home has a split floor plan with upgraded features, such as custom cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Living room, dining room combination with engineered wood flooring throughout kitchen and living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. Large Master suite give the home a large feel. Side screened in porch next to the breakfast nook allows for a calm outdoor space. Two car garage home, located in a safe neighborhood in an excellent school district.



No Pets Allowed



