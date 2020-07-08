All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 3779 Benson Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3779 Benson Park Blvd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3779 Benson Park Blvd

3779 Benson Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3779 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKEFRONT VIEW! - Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home minutes from 417. ***BRAND NEW ROOF*** This open concept and move in ready home has a split floor plan with upgraded features, such as custom cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Living room, dining room combination with engineered wood flooring throughout kitchen and living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. Large Master suite give the home a large feel. Side screened in porch next to the breakfast nook allows for a calm outdoor space. Two car garage home, located in a safe neighborhood in an excellent school district.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4468038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3779 Benson Park Blvd have any available units?
3779 Benson Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3779 Benson Park Blvd have?
Some of 3779 Benson Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3779 Benson Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3779 Benson Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 Benson Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3779 Benson Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3779 Benson Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3779 Benson Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 3779 Benson Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3779 Benson Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 Benson Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3779 Benson Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3779 Benson Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3779 Benson Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3779 Benson Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3779 Benson Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3779 Benson Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3779 Benson Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College