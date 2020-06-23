346 Woodbury Pines Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

3/2 Home in Waterford Lakes - Excellent 3-bedroom, 2-bath updated home in Woodbury Pines community of Waterford Lakes North area. Close to zoned A-rated schools, also a short distance from Alafaya Trail and the 408. Lots of shopping and entertainment in the Waterford Lakes Town Center shopping plaza nearby. The living space has an open style floor plan with beautiful dark mahogany color laminate flooring in the living room and separate dining. Kitchen comes with all appliances and ample storage with long bar top open to living room. The master is separated from the other two bedrooms and includes walk-in closet, garden tub, double vanity and large shower. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer included. The rear yard has an open patio and vinyl fencing for privacy. No animals permitted.



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219

chriswilliams@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4689682)