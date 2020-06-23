All apartments in Alafaya
346 Woodbury Pines Circle
346 Woodbury Pines Circle

346 Woodbury Pines Circle
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

346 Woodbury Pines Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3/2 Home in Waterford Lakes - Excellent 3-bedroom, 2-bath updated home in Woodbury Pines community of Waterford Lakes North area. Close to zoned A-rated schools, also a short distance from Alafaya Trail and the 408. Lots of shopping and entertainment in the Waterford Lakes Town Center shopping plaza nearby. The living space has an open style floor plan with beautiful dark mahogany color laminate flooring in the living room and separate dining. Kitchen comes with all appliances and ample storage with long bar top open to living room. The master is separated from the other two bedrooms and includes walk-in closet, garden tub, double vanity and large shower. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer included. The rear yard has an open patio and vinyl fencing for privacy. No animals permitted.

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219
chriswilliams@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle have any available units?
346 Woodbury Pines Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle have?
Some of 346 Woodbury Pines Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Woodbury Pines Circle currently offering any rent specials?
346 Woodbury Pines Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Woodbury Pines Circle pet-friendly?
No, 346 Woodbury Pines Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle offer parking?
No, 346 Woodbury Pines Circle does not offer parking.
Does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 Woodbury Pines Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle have a pool?
No, 346 Woodbury Pines Circle does not have a pool.
Does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle have accessible units?
No, 346 Woodbury Pines Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Woodbury Pines Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Woodbury Pines Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Woodbury Pines Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
