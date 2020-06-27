All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

3108 Mattson Drive

3108 Mattson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Mattson Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
3/2.5 Home In The Sanctuary At Arbor Lakes - This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is located in The Sanctuary at Andover Lakes, with easy access to SR-417, South Alafaya Trail and the UCF area. This two-story home features a large master suite and two large bedrooms on the second floor along with a second bathroom and a large loft. The first floor features a living room, dining room, a family room adjacent to the breakfast area and kitchen, which has a refrigerator with an ice-maker, stove, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. There is also a half bath, a laundry area with washer and dryer, a two-car garage with garage door opener and remotes and a screened-in patio. There is 2,880 total sq. ft and 2,320 sq. ft. under air conditioning. Please call me to make an appointment to see this house.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5023693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Mattson Drive have any available units?
3108 Mattson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3108 Mattson Drive have?
Some of 3108 Mattson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Mattson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Mattson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Mattson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Mattson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3108 Mattson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Mattson Drive offers parking.
Does 3108 Mattson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Mattson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Mattson Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Mattson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Mattson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Mattson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Mattson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Mattson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Mattson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3108 Mattson Drive has units with air conditioning.
