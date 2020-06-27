3108 Mattson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

3/2.5 Home In The Sanctuary At Arbor Lakes - This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is located in The Sanctuary at Andover Lakes, with easy access to SR-417, South Alafaya Trail and the UCF area. This two-story home features a large master suite and two large bedrooms on the second floor along with a second bathroom and a large loft. The first floor features a living room, dining room, a family room adjacent to the breakfast area and kitchen, which has a refrigerator with an ice-maker, stove, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. There is also a half bath, a laundry area with washer and dryer, a two-car garage with garage door opener and remotes and a screened-in patio. There is 2,880 total sq. ft and 2,320 sq. ft. under air conditioning. Please call me to make an appointment to see this house.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5023693)