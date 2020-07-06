2234 Black Mangrove Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Perfect 3/2.5 Two Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Avalon Park! - Perfect 3/2.5 Two Story Town home in Avalon Park Village available for immediate occupancy. This beautiful property boasts wood laminate flooring in living areas, ceramic tiled wet areas and all bedrooms on the second floor. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car rear entry garage and a private lawn. Basic cable, lawn maintenance and trash collection are included in the rent.



Contact Jose Costa, 407-982-9293 or Jose@RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



Community features:

Avalon Park provides a wide variety of recreational amenities designed to get you and your family outdoors and active. Enjoy your favorite sport or learn a new one! Baseball, football and soccer fields are vital amenities, as well as basketball and tennis courts. Miles of paths for walking and biking are ideal for both fun and fitness. Every neighborhood has its own swimming pool and park, ensuring that healthy recreation is just a few steps away from home.



