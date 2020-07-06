All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

2234 Black Mangrove Dr.

2234 Black Mangrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Black Mangrove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
cable included
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
cable included
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Perfect 3/2.5 Two Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Avalon Park! - Perfect 3/2.5 Two Story Town home in Avalon Park Village available for immediate occupancy. This beautiful property boasts wood laminate flooring in living areas, ceramic tiled wet areas and all bedrooms on the second floor. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car rear entry garage and a private lawn. Basic cable, lawn maintenance and trash collection are included in the rent.

Contact Jose Costa, 407-982-9293 or Jose@RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

Community features:
Avalon Park provides a wide variety of recreational amenities designed to get you and your family outdoors and active. Enjoy your favorite sport or learn a new one! Baseball, football and soccer fields are vital amenities, as well as basketball and tennis courts. Miles of paths for walking and biking are ideal for both fun and fitness. Every neighborhood has its own swimming pool and park, ensuring that healthy recreation is just a few steps away from home.

(RLNE2219698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. have any available units?
2234 Black Mangrove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. have?
Some of 2234 Black Mangrove Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Black Mangrove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. offers parking.
Does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. has a pool.
Does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2234 Black Mangrove Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

