1727 Crown Hill Blvd

East Orlando 4br 3ba + Office & Upstairs BONUS ROOM, in GATED COMMUNITY of Avalon Lakes!! - East Orlando 4br 3ba + Office & Upstairs BONUS ROOM, in GATED COMMUNITY of Avalon Lakes!! Rare find, with all bedrooms downstairs, NO REAR NEIGHBORS, and a 3 CAR GARAGE... Laminate floors in the living room/dining room combo with French doors to the PRIVATE SCREENED IN POOL. Oversized master bedroom with tray ceiling, double closets and sliders to lanai. Master bath boasts GARDEN TUB as well as double vanities and separate shower with glass enclosure. Downstairs office has a closet and can be used as a 5th bedroom. 3 way split floorplan is very versatile and functional. Kitchen features breakfast bar seating, solid wood cabinets with crown molding and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Breakfast nook off kitchen has tons of natural light. Family room with laminate floors is adjacent to kitchen and has yet another set of sliders leading to the pool area. Upstairs BONUS ROOM is perfect for theatre room, playroom, guest space, and entertaining. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Gas heater for the pool may be used if tenant wishes to repair/connect to gas and lease a propane tank, at tenant's expense. Pool service is included in rent. GATED COMMUNITY features Community POOLS, FITNESS, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS, BASKETBALL AND OPEN FIELDS. Many lakes and bike paths as well. Minutes to FL-408, AVALON PARK and EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Don't wait. This home will not last.



No Pets Allowed



