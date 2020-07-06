All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1727 Crown Hill Blvd
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1727 Crown Hill Blvd

1727 Crown Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Crown Hill Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
East Orlando 4br 3ba + Office & Upstairs BONUS ROOM, in GATED COMMUNITY of Avalon Lakes!! - East Orlando 4br 3ba + Office & Upstairs BONUS ROOM, in GATED COMMUNITY of Avalon Lakes!! Rare find, with all bedrooms downstairs, NO REAR NEIGHBORS, and a 3 CAR GARAGE... Laminate floors in the living room/dining room combo with French doors to the PRIVATE SCREENED IN POOL. Oversized master bedroom with tray ceiling, double closets and sliders to lanai. Master bath boasts GARDEN TUB as well as double vanities and separate shower with glass enclosure. Downstairs office has a closet and can be used as a 5th bedroom. 3 way split floorplan is very versatile and functional. Kitchen features breakfast bar seating, solid wood cabinets with crown molding and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Breakfast nook off kitchen has tons of natural light. Family room with laminate floors is adjacent to kitchen and has yet another set of sliders leading to the pool area. Upstairs BONUS ROOM is perfect for theatre room, playroom, guest space, and entertaining. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Gas heater for the pool may be used if tenant wishes to repair/connect to gas and lease a propane tank, at tenant's expense. Pool service is included in rent. GATED COMMUNITY features Community POOLS, FITNESS, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS, BASKETBALL AND OPEN FIELDS. Many lakes and bike paths as well. Minutes to FL-408, AVALON PARK and EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Don't wait. This home will not last.

**COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING**
https://showmojo.com/l/bdc689f066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd have any available units?
1727 Crown Hill Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd have?
Some of 1727 Crown Hill Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Crown Hill Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Crown Hill Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Crown Hill Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Crown Hill Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Crown Hill Blvd offers parking.
Does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Crown Hill Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1727 Crown Hill Blvd has a pool.
Does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1727 Crown Hill Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Crown Hill Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Crown Hill Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 Crown Hill Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

