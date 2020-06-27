16260 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

Bristol Estates gated community located between Waterford and Avalon Park, this prestigious single pool home w/3/car garage features brick pavers, screen enclosed lanai picturesque water view, palm trees, mature landscape that creates a relaxing refuge to call home. Open floor plan w/Master Bedroom on 1st floor includes huge on-suite w/his/her walk-in closets, dual vanities, jetted garden tub, separate shower just steps away from the office/den at front. Cathedral ceilings, double doors, formal living & dining room reflect warm natural light, water view, butler’s pantry off dining room, utility room equipped w/new washer & dryer +basin. 3car/garage has soft close programable system, large family room & kitchen include breakfast nook & bar 42” cabinets w/accent pendant cord hung light fixtures, granite island, built-in stove, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, kitchen w/ eat in area opens to family room w/pre-wired surround sound, a gas burning fireplace, hardwood floors view of pool & soft lighting. Ceilings fans through-out, triple air & heat, each floor has its own half-bath for guest, 2nd floor loft, theatre room, 2/Bedrooms w/ Jack-n-Jill bath dual vanities, split floor plan 1/bedroom has private suite w/bath, walk-in closets, central vacuum. Well maintained property w/pool service included, paved courtyard, a tranquil water view w/pool, screen enclosed lanai brick pavers. Excellent school district close to UCF, Siemens, Science Dr, Lockheed Martin the E/W 408, N/S 417 and 528 B-line