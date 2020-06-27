16260 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities
Bristol Estates gated community located between Waterford and Avalon Park, this prestigious single pool home w/3/car garage features brick pavers, screen enclosed lanai picturesque water view, palm trees, mature landscape that creates a relaxing refuge to call home. Open floor plan w/Master Bedroom on 1st floor includes huge on-suite w/his/her walk-in closets, dual vanities, jetted garden tub, separate shower just steps away from the office/den at front. Cathedral ceilings, double doors, formal living & dining room reflect warm natural light, water view, butler’s pantry off dining room, utility room equipped w/new washer & dryer +basin. 3car/garage has soft close programable system, large family room & kitchen include breakfast nook & bar 42” cabinets w/accent pendant cord hung light fixtures, granite island, built-in stove, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, kitchen w/ eat in area opens to family room w/pre-wired surround sound, a gas burning fireplace, hardwood floors view of pool & soft lighting. Ceilings fans through-out, triple air & heat, each floor has its own half-bath for guest, 2nd floor loft, theatre room, 2/Bedrooms w/ Jack-n-Jill bath dual vanities, split floor plan 1/bedroom has private suite w/bath, walk-in closets, central vacuum. Well maintained property w/pool service included, paved courtyard, a tranquil water view w/pool, screen enclosed lanai brick pavers. Excellent school district close to UCF, Siemens, Science Dr, Lockheed Martin the E/W 408, N/S 417 and 528 B-line