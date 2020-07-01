1556 ECHO LAKE COURT

Amenities

Move into this 4 bed/2 bath gorgeous single family one story home with a living square footage of 2,614 sqft, located in the gated community of Avalon Lakes. This home features tile throughout, a fenced yard, a large screened in tiled patio, and backs to reservation for lots of privacy. Walk into your formal living and dining room combo. Follow the arched doorway to your separate family room that opens into your kitchen. This beautiful kitchen features solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The large master suite features a big built-in walk in closet and a luxurious master bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub, and separate shower stall! The Large covered patio with a screen enclosure and the reservation land in the back, are perfect for relaxing and and offers lots of privacy for entertaining. Washer, dryer, and lawn service are included. Community amenities include; clubhouse, gym, pool, playground, tennis volleyball and basketball courts as well as a soccer field. Near Waterford Lake Shopping Center, UCF, Siemens, and Lockheed Martin. This house is in the perfect location minutes to 408, 417, and 528. Join the elite and move into the highly desirable Avalon Lakes Community!!! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.