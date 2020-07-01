All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

1556 ECHO LAKE COURT

1556 Echo Lake Court · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1556 Echo Lake Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Move into this 4 bed/2 bath gorgeous single family one story home with a living square footage of 2,614 sqft, located in the gated community of Avalon Lakes. This home features tile throughout, a fenced yard, a large screened in tiled patio, and backs to reservation for lots of privacy. Walk into your formal living and dining room combo. Follow the arched doorway to your separate family room that opens into your kitchen. This beautiful kitchen features solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The large master suite features a big built-in walk in closet and a luxurious master bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub, and separate shower stall! The Large covered patio with a screen enclosure and the reservation land in the back, are perfect for relaxing and and offers lots of privacy for entertaining. Washer, dryer, and lawn service are included. Community amenities include; clubhouse, gym, pool, playground, tennis volleyball and basketball courts as well as a soccer field. Near Waterford Lake Shopping Center, UCF, Siemens, and Lockheed Martin. This house is in the perfect location minutes to 408, 417, and 528. Join the elite and move into the highly desirable Avalon Lakes Community!!! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT have any available units?
1556 ECHO LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT have?
Some of 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1556 ECHO LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT has a pool.
Does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1556 ECHO LAKE COURT has units with air conditioning.

