14711 CAPOTE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome Home to Avalon Park's sought after Live Oak Village. This one of a kind home offers so many amenities beyond it's walls. State of the art washer/dryer, and a oversized screened enclosed patio with high ceiling's. This immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bathroom with bonus in-law suite has wood and ceramic floors throughout the home. The Master bedroom is located on the first floor split from the remaining two bedrooms. Venture up the private staircase to the beautiful open air in-law suite complete with a walk-in closet and full bathroom with a custom built in bookcase and entertainment center. This home has a double car garage, large partially fenced backyard, marble laid front porch with gorgeous curb-appeal. Avalon Park is a live, work, and play community full of options to explore within it's very own community. There is a state-of-the art fitness facility, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, splash-pads, and a private resort style pool area exclusive to the residents of the south village. Downtown Avalon offers dining, shopping, entertainment, and community activities for all residents.