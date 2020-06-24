All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
14711 CAPOTE LANE
Last updated April 4 2019

14711 CAPOTE LANE

14711 Capote Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14711 Capote Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home to Avalon Park's sought after Live Oak Village. This one of a kind home offers so many amenities beyond it's walls. State of the art washer/dryer, and a oversized screened enclosed patio with high ceiling's. This immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bathroom with bonus in-law suite has wood and ceramic floors throughout the home. The Master bedroom is located on the first floor split from the remaining two bedrooms. Venture up the private staircase to the beautiful open air in-law suite complete with a walk-in closet and full bathroom with a custom built in bookcase and entertainment center. This home has a double car garage, large partially fenced backyard, marble laid front porch with gorgeous curb-appeal. Avalon Park is a live, work, and play community full of options to explore within it's very own community. There is a state-of-the art fitness facility, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, splash-pads, and a private resort style pool area exclusive to the residents of the south village. Downtown Avalon offers dining, shopping, entertainment, and community activities for all residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14711 CAPOTE LANE have any available units?
14711 CAPOTE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14711 CAPOTE LANE have?
Some of 14711 CAPOTE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14711 CAPOTE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14711 CAPOTE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14711 CAPOTE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14711 CAPOTE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14711 CAPOTE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14711 CAPOTE LANE offers parking.
Does 14711 CAPOTE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14711 CAPOTE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14711 CAPOTE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14711 CAPOTE LANE has a pool.
Does 14711 CAPOTE LANE have accessible units?
No, 14711 CAPOTE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14711 CAPOTE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14711 CAPOTE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14711 CAPOTE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14711 CAPOTE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Avalon Park

