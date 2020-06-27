14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Available for Move in 8/1/19. Nestled in the heart of the Avalon Park area, this open and airy 2 Story Pool Home is ready for you to call yours. The floorplan offers a MASTER DOWNSTAIRS, formal living room and dining room in the front of the home, an open FAMILY/KITCHEN and breakfast nook area in the back of the home. Entire downstairs is tiled, has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Kitchen with breakfast bar provides ample storage, GRANITE countertops, and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Enjoy the private CONSERVATION VIEW and HEATED POOL/SPA year round. Conveniently located downstairs, the Master suite boasts laminate wood floors, double closets, his and her sink, garden tub and tiled stand up shower. The rest of the 3 bedrooms are upstairs, sharing a guest bath that has a DOUBLE SINK. Loft/flex space upstairs makes a perfect craft/ playroom/ office space and more! Entire upstairs will be painted a neutral beige color. Laundry with front loading WASHER/DRYER included. 2 Car garage. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! Avalon Lakes is a GATED COMMUNITY featuring 2 community POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS, BASKETBALL AND OPEN FIELDS, as well as many ponds and bike paths. Minutes to FL-408, AVALON PARK and EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. Move in Ready 8/1/19. Pets up to 40 lbs ok. Please call/text for your private showing today!