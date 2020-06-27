All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE

14211 Sapphire Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14211 Sapphire Bay Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available for Move in 8/1/19. Nestled in the heart of the Avalon Park area, this open and airy 2 Story Pool Home is ready for you to call yours. The floorplan offers a MASTER DOWNSTAIRS, formal living room and dining room in the front of the home, an open FAMILY/KITCHEN and breakfast nook area in the back of the home. Entire downstairs is tiled, has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Kitchen with breakfast bar provides ample storage, GRANITE countertops, and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Enjoy the private CONSERVATION VIEW and HEATED POOL/SPA year round. Conveniently located downstairs, the Master suite boasts laminate wood floors, double closets, his and her sink, garden tub and tiled stand up shower. The rest of the 3 bedrooms are upstairs, sharing a guest bath that has a DOUBLE SINK. Loft/flex space upstairs makes a perfect craft/ playroom/ office space and more! Entire upstairs will be painted a neutral beige color. Laundry with front loading WASHER/DRYER included. 2 Car garage. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! Avalon Lakes is a GATED COMMUNITY featuring 2 community POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS, BASKETBALL AND OPEN FIELDS, as well as many ponds and bike paths. Minutes to FL-408, AVALON PARK and EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. Move in Ready 8/1/19. Pets up to 40 lbs ok. Please call/text for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14211 SAPPHIRE BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
