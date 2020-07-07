13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE

Amenities

This spacious 4 bed, 2 bath, nearly 2,200 sq ft home is located in the sought-after gated community of Avalon Lakes with a host of popular amenities such as pool & gym! This classic one-story home is in excellent condition. Beautiful tile floors throughout the entire home makes for easy maintenance. The large kitchen at the heart of this home features matching black appliances, breakfast bar, & ample counter space with a center island. The large master suite includes a dual sink vanity, garden soaking tub with separate walk-in shower, and a huge walk in closet. Washer & dryer are included! 2-year lease guarantees no rent increase. Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. $250 non-refundable pet fee/each, subject to approval. Conveniently close to UCF, Research Parkway, Siemens, Avalon Park Town Center, Waterford Lakes Shopping Area, & highway access via 408, and 417.