Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE

13839 Ocean Pine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13839 Ocean Pine Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 4 bed, 2 bath, nearly 2,200 sq ft home is located in the sought-after gated community of Avalon Lakes with a host of popular amenities such as pool & gym! This classic one-story home is in excellent condition. Beautiful tile floors throughout the entire home makes for easy maintenance. The large kitchen at the heart of this home features matching black appliances, breakfast bar, & ample counter space with a center island. The large master suite includes a dual sink vanity, garden soaking tub with separate walk-in shower, and a huge walk in closet. Washer & dryer are included! 2-year lease guarantees no rent increase. Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. $250 non-refundable pet fee/each, subject to approval. Conveniently close to UCF, Research Parkway, Siemens, Avalon Park Town Center, Waterford Lakes Shopping Area, & highway access via 408, and 417.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE have any available units?
13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE have?
Some of 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13839 OCEAN PINE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

