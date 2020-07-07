All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13743 WATERHOUSE WAY
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

13743 WATERHOUSE WAY

13743 Waterhouse Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13743 Waterhouse Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location. This spacious move in ready home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage is located in the desirable Eastwood Community. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining. Enjoy the pond view while relaxing on the rear screened lanai. Community features include tennis courts, community pool, playground and park. Conveniently located within close proximity to Waterford Lakes Town Center, University of Central Florida, shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to major highways 408 East West Expressway, 417 and 528 Beach Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY have any available units?
13743 WATERHOUSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY have?
Some of 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13743 WATERHOUSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY offers parking.
Does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY has a pool.
Does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13743 WATERHOUSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College