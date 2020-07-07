13743 WATERHOUSE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great location. This spacious move in ready home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage is located in the desirable Eastwood Community. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining. Enjoy the pond view while relaxing on the rear screened lanai. Community features include tennis courts, community pool, playground and park. Conveniently located within close proximity to Waterford Lakes Town Center, University of Central Florida, shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to major highways 408 East West Expressway, 417 and 528 Beach Line.