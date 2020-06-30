13655 CYGNUS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Move right into this gorgeous three bedroom three bath home in the heart of desirable North Village of Avalon Park. The home backs/overlooks an outstanding large pond. The home offers formal living and dining room areas, a family room that is open to the kitchen with access to the covered / screened lanai. The large upstairs bonus room has laminate flooring and offers its own full bath and walk in closet, so it can be used as a fourth room, playroom or office space.Tiles throughout - No carpets. Lawn care included. The backyard is fenced. Community pool access included in HOA. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Small pets allowed (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). This is a fabulous property in a great neighborhood and will not last long.