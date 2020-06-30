13655 CYGNUS DRIVE

Amenities
Move right into this gorgeous three bedroom three bath home in the heart of desirable North Village of Avalon Park. The home backs/overlooks an outstanding large pond. The home offers formal living and dining room areas, a family room that is open to the kitchen with access to the covered / screened lanai. The large upstairs bonus room has laminate flooring and offers its own full bath and walk in closet, so it can be used as a fourth room, playroom or office space.Tiles throughout - No carpets. Lawn care included. The backyard is fenced. Community pool access included in HOA. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Small pets allowed (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). This is a fabulous property in a great neighborhood and will not last long.