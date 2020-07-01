All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

13532 DORNOCH DRIVE

13532 Dornoch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13532 Dornoch Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Deer Run South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
2 Story 4 Bedrooms 3 Bath Dream House For Rent *Pool, Lake view and Golf Course* - This beautiful 2 story, golf course front home is located in the Waterford Lakes area and minutes from all shopping centers. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, Lake View, Golf Course View, and a Private Salt Water Pool, this home has everything you could ask for. With an open family room and kitchen floor plan featuring granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry, there's plenty of room for family gatherings. The master suite is on the first floor, Master bath has private shower and Jacuzzi tub. 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor. The gigantic lanai with a large private pool and an electric awning make this home ideal for poolside entertaining. Many upgrades are included such as stainless appliances, keyless entry locks, smart thermostat, and a huge walk-in master closet. Call today to make this amazing house your new home.

For more information or to apply please contact Riance Realty, LLC at www.mywoh.com or call/text 407-960-8241

Elementary School Middle School High School
Sunrise Discovery Timber Creek

Requirements:
No Evictions, No Housing Debt, No Criminal, Must prove a minimum household monthly income equal to 3 times the rent

(RLNE5192142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE have any available units?
13532 DORNOCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE have?
Some of 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13532 DORNOCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13532 DORNOCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

