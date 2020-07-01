13532 DORNOCH DRIVE

Amenities

2 Story 4 Bedrooms 3 Bath Dream House For Rent *Pool, Lake view and Golf Course* - This beautiful 2 story, golf course front home is located in the Waterford Lakes area and minutes from all shopping centers. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, Lake View, Golf Course View, and a Private Salt Water Pool, this home has everything you could ask for. With an open family room and kitchen floor plan featuring granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry, there's plenty of room for family gatherings. The master suite is on the first floor, Master bath has private shower and Jacuzzi tub. 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor. The gigantic lanai with a large private pool and an electric awning make this home ideal for poolside entertaining. Many upgrades are included such as stainless appliances, keyless entry locks, smart thermostat, and a huge walk-in master closet. Call today to make this amazing house your new home.



For more information or to apply please contact Riance Realty, LLC at www.mywoh.com or call/text 407-960-8241



Elementary School Middle School High School

Sunrise Discovery Timber Creek



Requirements:

No Evictions, No Housing Debt, No Criminal, Must prove a minimum household monthly income equal to 3 times the rent



